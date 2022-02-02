Last week I was walking through Dalton for a few hours working on the Door to Door: Let’s Recycle More program to check recycling bins for contamination. While it was a little cold, I really enjoyed my time outside getting to hear the birds, and the brisk weather giving me a wake-up.
What I did not enjoy and did not anticipate was the painful sunburn I would have for days afterward because I hadn’t adequately prepared for my walk. In an effort to help you and remind myself, I figured it would be good to write about how we can still enjoy our time outdoors even in the cold.
My mistake last week was not remembering that though it is cold you can still get harmed by UV rays. Make sure if you will be spending time outside to put on sunscreen and bring along sunglasses. Even if it is a cold and cloudy day the UV rays can still harm you through the clouds.
If you are outside for a long period of time set an alarm to let you know when to reapply your sunscreen. It can be harder to remember to reapply when you don’t feel your skin getting warm like you would in the summertime.
We typically hear “layers, layers, layers” when getting advice for dressing for winter weather. But what layers you choose can make a big difference. We want to focus mostly on your torso and arms. Your legs won’t get as cold because they demand more blood flow than the rest of your body and will typically be moving more so they generate more heat.
The best piece to invest in is a waterproof technical shell jacket. These jackets don’t typically have any insulation, and the waterproof measures will help you keep dry during our humid winter days.
There are hard-shell technical jackets that are the most waterproof and most durable with a few layers of fabric, but often more expensive. Soft-shell technical jackets are lighter but typically a bit less waterproof. Not having a bulky jacket may seem counterintuitive but you’ll be wearing layers underneath and the technical jacket will help seal in that warmth.
Wearing multiple layers helps you stay warm because it is more difficult for the heat your body generates to escape when it has to pass through multiple materials. When picking your layers underneath, remember the saying “Cotton is rotten.” Cotton keeps moisture next to your skin, which can be a big problem when it is humid or raining. Try picking out layers that are wool, synthetic or fleece.
A lot of our body heat escapes through our hands, feet and head, making it important to keep those areas covered in the cold. Beanies made of acrylic can be a great resource for your head because the fibers won’t absorb water, making it harder to get wet. You’ll also want to grab some warm socks and weatherproof shoes to keep your feet dry and warm. Lastly, grab some gloves, and if you are never far from your phone make sure to get some touchscreen gloves so you won’t have to take them off.
A word of warning about enjoying our winter weather. If you have heart or lung conditions, please be extra cautious. Cold weather can make your blood vessels narrower and increase your blood pressure and heart rate. To help protect your heart, go slowly, avoid doing any particular extraneous activities, and take breaks somewhere warm.
If you have asthma or similar conditions, cover your mouth with a scarf or thick fabric, another great use for the popularity of face masks, to keep cold air from rushing in. The difference in temperature can cause your lungs to spasm and lead to worse symptoms.
While we might not typically experience especially harsh winter weather here in Whitfield County, preparing for the cold before you spend any significant time outside can help you have a more enjoyable experience. So get out there and enjoy the beautiful and peaceful outside world in the wintertime comfortably and safely.
Amy Hartline is the recycling and education program coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority. Have a recycling question? Contact her at (706) 278-5001 or ahartline@dwswa.org.
