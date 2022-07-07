It is no secret that summer in Georgia feels like a sauna when you step outdoors. While some would describe summer here as “miserable,” there’s also a lot of beauty around that can only be experienced this time of year. So if you want to enjoy the wildlife and blooming plants present at this time of year the only thing left to do is know how to prepare to be in hot and humid weather.
Plan your days out to avoid the hottest part of the day, the afternoon, when you can.
The sun is most intense during this period so if you are trying to decide when to head out for a hike or a bike ride choose a time in the morning or a time after 3 p.m. for a more enjoyable time.
Make sure you stay hydrated. If possible, limit your caffeine intake because it will increase your heart rate, causing you to sweat more and then lead you to faster dehydration. Try to also be drinking enough water the night before as right before you head outside doesn’t leave enough time for your body to fully process it. If you won’t have access to easy water, consider purchasing a water belt to keep your hands free and still have water available when needed.
The humidity here can cause our bodies to be unable to cool down. Sweat cools us down as it evaporates, but in humidity this can become impossible, causing our core temperature to rise. Choosing the right clothes can help. Choose cotton, linen or moisture- wicking fabrics if you are going to spend any significant amount of time outdoors. Choose styles of clothing that are flowy that will let air circulate.
You can also help air circulate by using a personal fan. There are fans you can carry in your hands, hang around your neck and even clip to your belt to help air circulate under your shirt. Choose which ones will help you best and keep them handy, especially on extremely humid days.
To determine how much water you have lost being outdoors, plan ahead. Weigh yourself before going outdoors with no clothing and then weigh yourself when you come back in. The difference that you see in weight is how much water you lost. You can also tell if your urine becomes dark that it is time to increase your fluids.
It is important to take heat and humidity seriously. Overexposure to heat can lead to heat exhaustion, heat stroke and low sodium in the blood. If someone you are with shows signs of a change in mental state such as confusion in heat, seek medical attention immediately. To help avoid that issue from arising make sure to take regular breaks from the heat and if you start to show heat exhaustion symptoms such as cramps, nausea, dizziness or headaches get into shade or air as soon as possible and find a cold drink.
It takes extra care and planning to get the full benefits of a Georgia summer, but experiencing the views, watching the fireflies or even just enjoying an ice cream as the sun sets are well worth it.
