Many of us are back to commuting to and from work by now, and having something pleasant or interesting to tune into on the drive can make it more bearable. Podcasts offer some creative content to listen to on your drive or even if you are staying at home. Some shows are more relaxed and friendly and others will go in depth on news stories. There are multiple podcasts hosted around the world focused on sustainability and these four stand out amongst them for their excellent hosts, new stories and useful advice.
• "Practical(ly) Zero Waste" helps you journey into what zero waste is and how to work it into your life without having to be perfect. Topics include flipping curb finds, garden therapy and savoring resources. Host Elsbeth Callaghan makes becoming zero waste seem possible and practical. Often, zero waste classes or podcasts can seem upscale and difficult to participate in, but "Practical(ly) Zero Waste" is down-to-earth and approachable. Pair this podcast with a glass of sweet tea or the ride home from work. Elsbeth’s manner feels more like having a conversation with a friend than a serious and stuffy lesson in living.
• If you are less interested in listening in on a chat amongst friends and desiring more hard facts and breaking news, "Zero Waste Countdown" is for you. They delve into published, peer-review studies, interview key players in sustainability and cover cutting-edge innovations that could change our impact on the environment. Where "Pratical(ly) Zero Waste" is great on the way home, "Zero Waste Countdown" is great for on the way to work or in the morning. Pair it with a strong cup of coffee and feel ready to take on the day and make the world a better place through direct action and powerful insight.
• Another great morning podcast is the "Green Element." Instead of news, this podcast focuses on green business. Each episode has a new, fascinating interview with people across various industries about how they have made their business more sustainable. The hosts interview people in law firms, consulting agencies, nonprofits and more about what made them care about the planet and the ways they’ve put that care into their practice.
• Sustainability can tie into the concept of slow living and having a better life holistically. For insight, the "Slow Home Podcast" is hosted by the McAlary family. Brooke McAlary takes us through how slow living benefits us and everything around us. Particularly this year, I personally have become very interested in slow living as a way to make my life calmer and more purposeful. Slow living focuses on living intentionally, focusing on present moments and living in a way that positively impacts people and places around you. In their episodes on reducing waste, they also mention connecting with your local recycling center to be sure of what can be recycled. That’s an important step that is often overlooked by sustainability gurus!
All of these audio programs are free and have some high-quality hosts throughout them. You can access them from many apps. From your computer, you can often play them directly from a website by simply searching the podcast name. If you have an iPhone or iPad, you can use the podcasts app that is already downloaded. All you have to do it click it and then search for the name of the podcast you are interested in. Lastly, Android users can download Google podcasts or Spotify to listen in.
Whether you prefer to listen to a podcast while washing the dishes, driving to work or just relaxing on the sofa, there are several for you to choose from. Picking one that teaches about sustainability can help you remember the impact that you have on the planet every day and remind you that you are not the only one working to make the world cleaner, greener and more beautiful!
Amy Hartline is the recycling and education program coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority. Have a recycling question? Contact her at (706) 278-5001 or ahartline@dwswa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.