Celebrating America Recycles Day looked a little different than it normally does for us this year with schools not able to allow visitors, but that doesn’t mean we can’t all still learn! Thankfully, Q Cells contacted me to celebrate in a socially distant and safe way with trivia!
While planning, I spoke with Kimberly Richardson, Q Cells’ recycling assistant manager, about going solar, how Q Cells has been able to recycle and organize their waste and what working in sustainability has done for her. We can learn a lot about how to be eco-friendly at home from how people like Kimberly make large companies eco-friendly.
Q Cells is a manufacturing company that makes photovoltaic solar modules. Yes, that means we have a solar company right here in Whitfield County! They even produce 1.7 gigawatts of solar module capacity, which is nearly the peak output of power generated by Hoover Dam in Nevada. Switching to solar power can seem daunting, but it is an amazing way to have a beneficial impact on the planet every time you turn on the lights or sit down to watch TV.
Why should you think about going solar? While it takes an investment and can seem confusing at first, moving to alternative energy through solar reduces pollution in the atmosphere caused by the release of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous causing greenhouse gas. According to Kimberly, “The most significant percentage of toxic water pollution comes from coal-fired power plants.” Are you wondering what happens if the sun doesn’t come out? Don’t worry, the Q in Q Cells stands for Q.ANTUM Technology that was created specifically for ensuring that we can still get energy when it is cloudy!
“Today, global warming has become a reality for everyone as it is making significant and harmful impact to our communities, our health and our climate. However, the world has come to realize that practical solutions can be found in eco-friendly energy sources that could dramatically reduce the pace of global warming,” Kimberly said, answering what problem solar energy can solve. “We can secure renewable energy sources to secure the future of mankind. Using unlimited sunlight as the main source of energy, we can generate clean electricity without negatively impacting the environment and ourselves.”
Kimberly coordinates shipping recycling materials with shipping brokers, designs community solid and hazardous waste management programs and optimizes service for recycling collection.
“I am proud of the achievement that Q Cells has undertaken a detailed mapping of the mixed waste streams so that we can consider every material we consume," she said.
Considering all the waste one person makes can already feel overwhelming sometimes, but multiply that to encompass what an entire manufacturing plant produces and you have a ton of recycling to deal with!
We are all unique and the amount and type of waste we create each day can show that. That is why there is no one-size-fits-all solution to reducing our waste. We can take a hint from companies like Q Cells in figuring out how to limit our waste.
Kimberly took stock of what the company was producing the most of and then found recycling streams for those items. The materials used to create the solar panels were a significant portion as well as styrofoam, which is used in packaging! Then, she created a collection system that made it easy to put it all in the correct spots.
For a company, good recycling systems can look like clear signage, consistent training of staff and big hubs for recycling in convenient areas. For your home, it can actually look similar!
It is still good to have signage or labels for recycling at home for guests, instead of training staff you’ll be training your family and putting recycling bins throughout your home for easy recycling makes it more likely that you will do it more often! Sometimes the solutions to being eco-friendly at home can be found by looking out of the home first!
Amy Hartline is the recycling and education program coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority. Have a recycling question? Contact her at (706) 278-5001 or at ahartline@dwswa.org.
