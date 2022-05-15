Summertime is often when we want to get out of the house and try something new. There are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in Northwest Georgia that you can take part in whether you prefer some peace and quiet or heart-thumping adventure.
Are you looking for a rejuvenating time to rest and reset this summer? Visit 6 Ponds Farm in Fannin County and view the forest, ponds, chickens, quail, blueberries and more as you stay for a day. You can stay at a guest house with access to a saltwater pool to cool down in and a fire pit to warm up by. For more fun, you can stay in their treehouse that has a fireplace and hot tub. You can step out onto the porch of the house and take in the nature around you as you drink your morning cup of coffee.
If you only need a few hours of peace and quiet and don’t want to stray too far from home, visit the Lake Conasauga Songbird Management Area in Chatsworth. It sits at 3,300 feet as the highest lake in Georgia and is the perfect spot for birding in a small area. Hike to the top of Grassy Mountain starting from Lake Conasauga in the Chattahoochee National Forest.
To get the best views in Georgia look to Blue Ridge. There you can choose to stay on the ground and take the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway for a two- or four-hour train ride through the Appalachian foothills. To add some excitement, they do a fireworks ride on July 2. Just make sure you get your tickets early here because they can sell out.
To get a bird’s-eye view, take the Blue Ridge Helicopter Tours instead. There are multiple sites to choose from including Lake Blueridge and Mercier Orchard. You can bring up to two other people to join you on this tour.
There are plenty of options for families with children this summer as well. You can head to Cartersville and visit Pettit Creek Farms for a drive-through petting zoo, and you can add in a zipline tour for the thrillseekers in your group.
Head to Blue Ridge to the Aska Mining Company where your kids can pan for “gems” before heading out for a relaxing tube ride on the river. If your crew finds they really love being in the water you can take a day trip to Carters Lake. There’s a $4 fee to access the lake, but if you really love it you can purchase a year pass for $30 instead. There’s a shoreline to enjoy playing in the sand and dipping into the lake, but you can also boat and fish in the lake.
If you have older children above the age of 10, challenge yourselves at the Blue Ridge Aerial Adventure Park. The park is an obstacle course with bridges and tightropes ranging from 15 to 50 feet in the air to work your way through. You all have an hour and a half to make it through the course.
Bring some excitement to your summer by scheduling some hang gliding. The Lookout Mountain Flight Park welcomes solo riders with a USHPA (United States Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association) H2 rating or higher, but beginners can schedule a tandem ride with them to get the experience with a knowledgeable guide.
If you want to go in the complete opposite direction from soaring through the blue sky, you can go cave exploring at Cloudland Canyon. You can spend the day spelunking and hiking to view the waterfall and spend the night at one of their rentable yurts for a full day of adventure.
With all of these opportunities close to us in Northwest Georgia, you are sure to find something perfect for you to enjoy the beautiful nature that surrounds us this summer season.
Amy Hartline is the recycling and education program coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority. Have a recycling question? Contact her at (706) 278-5001 or ahartline@dwswa.org.
