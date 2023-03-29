Chocolate bunny wrappers, plastic eggshells and shreds of basket filler, the leftovers of Easter can fill up your family trash can in an instant. Easter helps us celebrate new life, new beginnings and renewal, and piles of trash bags don’t really fit with that image. We can plan ahead, however, for a clean Easter that’s just as good for the planet as it is for us.
The Easter egg hunt is one of the most nostalgic parts of Easter for me now as an adult. I remember many years excitedly searching for bright eggs to get as many treats as possible. Unfortunately, the plastic eggs usually end up in the trash after one use. There are now a lot of reusable options and ideas out there that can still be fun.
Try decorating small jars with your kids so they are bright and hide-able, but can be reused year after year or even throughout the year. If you are handy with a sewing machine, you can also use bright fabric to sew reusable egg shapes with pockets in them for various treats. Both of these keep you from having to waste plastic eggs every year, and they can become a sentimental tradition you look forward to every year.
Inside of those eggs try looking for eco-friendly options. Candy wrapped in plastic or that uses ingredients that were treated heavily with pesticides can taste great, but hurt our environment. While candy wrappers aren’t traditionally recyclable, you can pitch in with other parents around to buy a Terracycle box where you can package the candy wrappers together and mail them for recycling.
Look for Fairtrade chocolates to put inside your Easter eggs. Fairtrade bans the use of toxic pesticides and GMO seeds. It also prioritizes organic farming practices. This means when you choose to buy these chocolates you are choosing candy that prioritizes a cleaner product that is better for our environment.
For traditional boiled eggs try using natural ingredients instead of synthetic ones. You can use ingredients like beets, spinach and turmeric to create a range of beautiful natural colors. Using natural dyes creates less industrial waste during the industrial process. Disposing of natural dyes also has less potential to let chemicals from synthetic dyes into our water and environment during disposal.
You’ll need an Easter basket to collect all the hidden goodies so try picking one made from natural materials such as wicker, bamboo or cotton. When the basket gets too worn you can break it down into smaller pieces and put it in your compost bin. You can also make your own out of recycled materials like egg cartons, two-liter soda bottles or milk jugs. It can be a fun craft for your kids to make their own basket and personalize it before the big day.
When you are getting Easter gifts for the adults in your life look for eco-friendly options such as potted plants or solar-powered items. It is also best if you can find local gifts because this cuts down on the gas and materials used to ship items to your home directly.
A big feast is tradition on Easter. To keep from ending up with too many leftovers, plan it out carefully, including your meals for the week using leftovers. You can also use leftover vegetable and fruit scraps from the meal for your compost just in time for spring and summer gardening. While cooking, place a bin for scraps on a nearby counter. This way you can just throw them all in as you cook and quickly take them out to the compost pile.
However you celebrate and whoever you celebrate with, there are many ways you can bring some happiness to the planet this Easter. Make sure as you celebrate that you continue to be a good steward to our home.
