Planning a garden from scratch can be a daunting task, and when you are aiming to create an eco-friendly garden there are even more things to consider. Taking these goals into account now at the beginning can help you save a lot of time later and give you a sanctuary you can be proud of.
To begin the garden of your dreams, gather inspiration. You can do this online, from magazines, or even go to social media to see the Whitfield Yards of the Month chosen by Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful. Look for patterns in your choices like the colors of plants, the types of plants and features such as pathways or edging.
Draw your lot to scale digitally or on paper. I like to use Google Maps to measure my yard. Start with the perimeter and work your way in. Make sure to draw any trees, shrubs, driveways or buildings that will be remaining where they currently are.
Mark sunlight, wind and noise conditions in different areas of the yard. If possible, wait for an extremely rainy day and see where water runs off in your yard and where it pools. This can be a determining factor on where you place certain plants and keep you from overusing your water.
Then draw out your dream design using the inspiration you gathered in the first step. This will likely take a few tries so don’t feel guilty for erasing and starting over. It is much easier to redraw it now than to replant later. Start with big, simple shapes with interlocking paths. This will help you decide how your garden beds should look and what combination for sizing works best.
When adding hardscaping elements like pathways, opt for permeable materials like gravel to allow rainwater into the ground to replenish the groundwater and reduce runoff that can lead to erosion and pollution.
Get a soil test done where you will be planting. You can bring the soil to our local University of Georgia extension and they will send it off for tests and give you your results. This will let you know the conditions you are working with and you can get an idea of what you might do to amend your soil.
I recommend adding in compost when you first begin your garden. This will make your plants thrive with the nutrients and give you a great headstart. On top of that, it creates a closed-loop system because you can use your garden scraps to create compost that is in turn added back into your garden.
Design your garden with native plants. These plants are adapted to our climate and therefore require less water and maintenance. They also provide habitats and food sources for our local wildlife.
Do some research on the plants you prefer. See how tall and wide the plant will be when it reaches maturity, how much watering you will need to do and what sunlight preferences it has. Look if there are good companion plants to go near the ones you liked that have similar soil, sun and water preferences. Choosing plants with similar watering preferences can help them thrive and keep your water usage down.
Choose energy-efficient plant placement if you are planting trees so you can naturally give shade to your home, reducing your energy usage in the summer months especially.
Design with wildlife in mind by planning features such as bird feeders, butterfly-friendly plants or bat houses. You’ll find features like these attract pollinators which can be beneficial not just for your garden but our whole community. It turns your garden into your own mini-zoo.
Cut down on your light pollution by directing light downward and use motion sensors or timers on your outdoor lights. Nighttime outdoor lights can disrupt nocturnal wildlife and by keeping your lights controlled you’ll be treated to a beautiful sight in summer evenings as fireflies dance around your dark garden.
When it is time to plant, cover your beds with three to four inches of mulch. You can get recycled mulch at the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority for free that is made from chipping the green waste brought to the landfill. The mulch will help you limit your weed growth, maintain moisture and keep the soil cool, which is especially important in these hot months.
No matter what style of garden you choose to design for yourself it can bring a lot of fulfillment to your life, and knowing that you have made choices that are also good for the environment will have you feeling good even when you walk out of the garden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.