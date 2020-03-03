It’s still cold and flu season and with more news coming in about the coronavirus people are discussing standard practices of staying healthy (make sure you are washing your hands!). The practice of being eco-friendly takes time and practice to get into and when you are not feeling your best it can be hard to consider your broader impact. There are some zero-waste ways to help conquer illness however and with some forethought when you are healthy, you can lower your impact without even thinking about it later.
Choosing natural soap is important when you are sick and healthy. Look for ingredients such as tea tree oil, oatmeal or coconut or argan oil. If you use bar soap, you can recycle the paperboard box it comes in and if you use a bottle, you can start buying bulk liquid soap and refill it. After you use all of your bulk liquid soap, you can recycle the plastic bottle or jug as well.
Go back to cloth handkerchiefs. Sometimes the best way to move forward is to look to the past. While this practice is seen as very old-fashioned, the tissue use while sick is the worst eco-offender. Try switching to cloth handkerchiefs and just running them through a hot water wash in a washer when used. You can treat yourself and get some cute ones online from sites like Etsy, or you can be like me and use old T-shirts or hand towels. I prefer using cloth handkerchiefs not just because it creates less waste, but it feels much softer on my usually irritated nose.
If you can, use medicine from a plastic bottle instead of pills from blister packaging. After a quick rinse, the bottles can be recycled, but all blister packaging needs to go in the trash. In the same vein, when choosing cough drops go for ones in a tin can instead of plastic bags that contain individually wrapped cough drops. We cannot recycle those orange prescription bottles, but consider finding ways to reuse them as they are very durable.
Standard, eco-friendly practices recommend taking showers no longer than 10 minutes as the best way to get clean, but when you are sick, a hot bath or shower can make a big difference in how you feel. So how can we still keep that as eco-friendly as possible? One way is to reuse your water as grey water. Bring a watering can in there with you and either set it in the tub before you step in the shower to collect the cold water or scoop up the greywater from your bath and use that water outside in a garden or for houseplants. Instead of using a processed shower steamer to help clear your nostrils, hang some natural eucalyptus from your showerhead to help clear things out. If you are taking a long bath and want to keep things warm, don’t drain the whole tub to refill just drain little bits at a time and reheat it with spouts of warm water.
Speaking of using something hot to make yourself feel better, a lot of us love curling up with a hot tea when we feel bad. A small way to make that tea zero-waste is to make the switch to loose-leaf tea. You can get an infuser for just a few dollars and skip the tea bags that actually have plastic within the bag that leak into your drink and make it impossible to compost. Twinings pyramid range is one of the few bagged tea products without plastic if you want to keep your bags.
A few easy switches to our products that we use and our habits can make a big environmental difference so that even when we feel bad, we can know we are doing good. Consider planning ahead and making some of those switches this week. That way if you come down with the sniffles, you are prepared with hankie in hand.
Amy Hartline is the recycling and education program coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority. Have a recycling question? Contact her at (706) 278-5001 or ahartline@dwswa.org.
