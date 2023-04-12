As Earth Day approaches, what better way to celebrate than to help clean up one of Dalton’s most special historical sites, the Hamilton House.
The oldest brick home in Dalton and a piece of the city’s history needs your help. The property around the house has been trashed, and Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is looking for volunteers to help get it looking spiffy and beautiful again. There are so many benefits both for the volunteers and everyone in our area to joining in on this cleanup.
Volunteers will gather at the Crown Gardens & Archives at 715 Chattanooga Ave. at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, to load up on supplies like litter grabbers, gloves and trash bags. Then they will disperse to the main site of trash to bag it up and haul it out.
Make sure to wear your rain boots, as we’ll also be doing a lot of cleanup around Crown Creek, which flows through the backyard of the Hamilton House. Crown Creek flows directly into the Conasauga River, meaning any litter that doesn’t get picked up will be entering the habitat of many endangered species of fish, mussels and clams.
By participating in the Hamilton House cleanup you’ll be doing your part to help the environment. Littering and pollution harm not just our surroundings and water supply but also the animals that call the area home. These animals have no control of what humans do to the environment and they rely on people like you to keep these areas clean. Taking a few hours out of your day to help clean up can make a significant impact on the environment and leave you feeling better about your impact.
When you come and help out at the cleanup you’ll also be contributing to the preservation of this important landmark. Your efforts will ensure that future generations can continue to appreciate and learn from the history of our town. Leaving areas filled with litter leads to unsafe conditions and can cause a huge detriment to our historical sites.
Getting out on Earth Day can lead to direct benefits for you and your health, too. Spending a few hours outside doing physical work can lead to all the same health benefits you get from a session at the gym plus some get you feeling good for making a difference. You’ll also be spending this time outdoors, which has been shown to help not just your physical health but also your emotional health.
Attending this event is a great opportunity to bond with your community, which has also been shown to be important for your emotional health. You’ll be working alongside other like-minded individuals who care about the environment and our town’s history. This is an opportunity to meet new people and make new friends while doing something positive for the community.
The cleanup event promises to be a fun and rewarding experience. There will be special prizes given out at the end of the event for those with a competitive streak, so bring your best energy and spirit to the cleanup.
You’ll feel great knowing you contributed to a good cause and might even win a Golden Trashcan that you can show off at home for your efforts.
The event is being supplied by a group of sponsors and organizers who care deeply about the environment and our community.
These sponsors include Shaw Industries, Laughter and Jones Financial Management, the Strain Family Foundation, Reginald Sherril Dalton Plastic Surgery, Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty, ALLCHEM, Raspberry Row, Flash Graphics, Adcock Financial Group, Dalton Public Works, Whitfield-Murray Historical Society and George Woodward.
They will provide all the supplies and snacks, so all you need to do is show up with your family and friends.
Whether you’re looking to contribute to the environment, local history or meet new people, this event has something for everyone. So mark your calendars, gather your family and friends, and let’s work together to take care of our town.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.