Robin Richmond Mason: Afraid to catch a skunk?

Stories like this don’t happen to city slickers. Urbanites can’t possibly get the gist of the challenges that near wilderness living brings.
It is good, therefore, that my column is run almost exclusively in small town papers, and that most of you kind readers are kindred spirits who understand rural environments and the particular dilemmas of living very close to the land. A city slicker might swoon at the details of the adventure that I am about to unfold.
Let me set the stage by asking a question. What are you afraid of? One definition of fear is "an emotion induced by a perceived threat which causes entities to quickly pull far away from it and usually hide. It is a basic survival mechanism occurring in response to a specific stimulus, such as pain or the threat of danger." The National Institute for Mental Health tells us that more than 80% of us have some type of fear that could be classified as a phobia.
Top phobias along with the percent reported in the U.S. population
1. Fear of public speaking: glossophobia, 74%.
2. Fear of death: necrophobia, 68%.
3. Fear of spiders: arachnophobia, 30.5%.
4. Fear of darkness: achluophobia, 11%.
5. Fear of heights: acrophobia, 10%.
6. Fear of people or social situations: sociophobia, 7.9%.
7. Fear of flying: aerophobia, 6.5%.
8. Fear of confined spaces: claustrophobia, 2.5%.
9. Fear of open spaces: agoraphobia, 2.2%.
10. Fear of thunder and lightning: brontophobia, 2%.
I am disappointed to observe that a tremendously fearful situation that visited our home recently is not even on the list of dreaded fears. The story begins with the invasion of a large, feral, stray male cat. Our domestic male cat is a small, bobtailed, handicapped specimen. He is blind in one eye and partly deaf. We affectionately call him Goliath. Anyway, it goes without saying that Goliath is not a stealth warrior. He took a sound beating from the invading male’s first visit and it is unclear whether he would have survived repeated rounds of similar attacks.
We responded to the invasion by setting up a live trap in the vicinity of the attack, to capture the aggressive feline, unharmed. Now dear friend, this is where the problem began. Live traps are heavy and efficient. They slam tight and securely hold a panicky inhabitant until the release door is lifted. The door latch is secure and requires close manipulation.
Live traps are not discriminatory. The bait trigger shows no identification preference by species. When we placed the trap under the porch of a farm building, we only had capturing the murderous cat in mind. As you might guess by my title, the trap worked but the inhabitant was not a vicious feline. Our tip-toeing quest to examine the captive revealed a tail-hiked, ebony mammal with a snow-colored stripe down his back.
Now friends, please tell me the appropriate response to this problem. I could have raised a rifle and shot the poor beast before he sprayed his noxious fumes on my trouser legs but that scenario would require me to know one end of a rifle from another, which is a false assumption. It would also require me to explain the gruesome aftermath to our children, which would be inconceivably inconsistent with their animal-loving dispositions. So what, pray tell, would you suggest that I could do?
After a quick backyard pow wow, the kids and I struck upon a brilliant plan to release the beast without a close encounter. While standing on the porch, Alison and I maneuvered a metal rod to release the trap door and inch up the heavy barrier. Within only an hour of careful balance and hair trigger accuracy the door was raised and securely held by our suspended engineering marvel.
The beady-eyed skunk was free to dart out of the entrance and run as fast as his stinky little feet could sprint. The problem is that he didn’t run — he cowered. The poor guy trembled, shrunk back and, oh yes, sprayed a little more. The door was open, the path was clear, but fear kept the animal imprisoned within the cage.
It was a hot summer day and there was no water inside the structure. I checked on the cage several times during the next few hours. Each visit revealed a petrified incarceration. I concluded that if the skunk died of his own accord, I’d wait a full day to be sure of the diagnosis and then shake his carcass out of the cage. I’d chalk up the loss as an unpreventable suicide and assuage my conscience of any responsibility. Under this scenario, the death certificate would conclude that the skunk was literally “scared to death.” He was paralyzed by his own fear and trapped by an unreality. Freedom was within his easy passage but fear was his terminal enemy.
It pleases me very much to tell you that my final visit at the break of dawn the next day revealed an empty live trap. Somehow, thirst and the cover of darkness had boosted the skunk’s courage and he had traversed a few inches and the difference between life and death.
The death certificate for the skunk is yet unwritten. Instead, I am pondering the lessons to be learned. How often are we humans reduced to the level of this skunk? How many of our prisons are created by irrational fears, and how many opportunities exist within a few inches of our present realities? I don’t know the social statistics that answer these questions but I’d bet that the similarities between the captured skunk and ourselves, both city slickers and rural dwellers alike, are much higher than necessary. I am also persuaded that the solutions to many of our greatest challenges exist only a few inches away, if only we can garner up the courage to step out.
Robin Richmond Mason grew up in the Beaverdale community of Whitfield County. She resides with her husband and four children in Paint Lick, Kentucky, and teaches at Eastern Kentucky University. She can be reached via email to beaverdalecolumn@yahoo.com.
