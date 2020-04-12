"Receive the words of the Lord."
Jeremiah 22:29 reminds me to do this. Ezekiel 16:35 reminds me to do this. Fear and clamor keep me from stillness and from listening to hear the words of the Lord.
My question for you today, kind reader, is "What is God saying to you, in the midst of the corona epidemic?" If you are quiet and still enough, I am sure that there are words waiting to be heard. I invite you to find a space for silence and prayer. Go there with an intention of deeply listening. If you have spent time in the Scriptures or even if you are a new student of the Word, passages are hidden in your heart and psyche. Scriptures of comfort and promise may bubble up from a deep reservoir of deposits as you pray for your family, neighbors, our country and the world. You will recall passages like:
"I have not given you a spirit of fear but of a sound mind."
"I will never leave you nor forsake you."
"Cast all of your cares upon him, for he cares for you."
"I know the plans that I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you."
"If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and call on my name, I will heal their land."
Or my favorite for this week as I pray and anoint the doorposts of our home, Psalm 91:10, "There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling."
The list can go on and on and that is the point. Messages of truth and balance soundly rooted in faith are planted in our souls when we study the Bible.
It is also true that new messages can travel deeply and enter our core during times of perceived danger. The challenge is to guard our hearts and minds with sound facts and reasoning within a framework of faith.
During the coronavirus, I think that this means we need to turn off the repetitive "news" broadcasts. After an update is heard and the information is received, that time is spent. Listening to repetition and anecdotal reactions is less than profitable. Instead, I invite you to take control of the influences that are being received. Repetitive news and social media time can be balanced with an equal amount of time spent in prayer, Bible reading, meditation and immersing ourselves in creation.
That resulting balance and peace will support clear thinking and faith-filled responses as challenges arise. A bombardment of extreme media images and worst-case scenarios leaves viewers frazzled, whereas an informed balance results in calm clarity. Calm clarity in combination with a holistic Christian worldview supports our ability to find reason and order beyond chaos. It is the framework for understanding the who, what and how of crisis and disasters. This combination should be the banner over and around Christians in our culture during this time. We can and should be exemplifying the strength and stillness of our faith.
C.S. Lewis wrote, "I could well believe that it is God's intention, since we have refused milder remedies, to compel us into unity, by persecution even and hardship. Satan is without doubt nothing else than a hammer in the hand of a benevolent and severe God. For all, either willingly or unwillingly, do the will of God: Judas and Satan as tools or instruments, John and Peter as sons."
Every day we as humans live in a world that is facing the consequences of sin and we as individuals are not exempt. God does not create suffering and evil, but he does allow it.
He also allows a myriad of beautiful, peaceful, healthy, loving things into our lives. Have you noticed that spring is arriving gently, all around us? Listen closely and you will hear the chirp of early nestlings calling to their parents for worms and bugs.
Have the blossoms showered over you, while you've walked beneath tree boughs? If not, there is still time to take a hike in the forest or to push a carriage through the park.
Tadpoles are beginning to wiggle in the creeks. As you dip your toes in for a splash, be reminded that every drop of water in the hydrological systems is ancient. It fell and then evaporated during the times of cholera, the bubonic plague, smallpox, the black plague, the Spanish flu, the Civil War and two world wars.
The sun has come up since I have settled onto my porch swing perch to write to you this morning. The breeze is gentle, and the air is warming. A fine spring day has been gifted to us. What did I do to deserve such a gift? Why am I allowed to smell the blossoms in the air? Why do the birds bother to sing sweetly within my hearing? It is not because I deserve it or because I earned it or because all of my striving can bring a single piece of such beauty.
Psalm 46:10 bubbles words up from the wellspring of Scriptures that have been placed in my soul by my parents, a dozen Sunday school teachers, decades of Bible study and moments of crisis. The TV is turned off. The stern-faced reporters are gone. An invitation to wholeness is calling me, as creation witnesses all around. The call is for selective listening and sound reasoning, "Receive the words of the Lord," and the words that I hear clearly in my soul are an invitation to "Be still and know that I am God."
Robin Richmond Mason grew up in the Beaverdale community of Whitfield County. She resides with her husband and four children in Paint Lick, Kentucky, and teaches at Eastern Kentucky University. She can be reached via email to beaverdalecolumn@yahoo.com.
