Robin Richmond Mason: Christmas isn't the time to talk about school

Christmas is a sacred time draped in hymns and filled with a special joy, as we pause to reflect upon the birth of Christ. I labor over the articles that I write for my readers at Christmas. Sometimes I begin multiple drafts and then watch several scripts join the ashes of our wood stove.
This year the topic found me, and it wouldn’t let me go until I conceded. Film clips of school board meetings and school decisions have been in the media throughout 2021. Whether the subject was mask mandates for students or Critical Race Theory, schools have been pressed to align with community values. So maybe it is OK for me to talk about schools at Christmas this year since our country is rediscovering that schools can unite and define our towns with positive influences and shared memories that last for generations.
In discussions about contemporary issues, my parents have reminisced about historic schools and long-term relationships that began at the schools. They suggested that it was time to think back on the small, community schools and to send out words of encouragement to the octogenarians and nonagenarians who share those memories. Mom clearly remembered her favorite teacher from her early days at Adairsville School. Mrs. Bibb was both competent and kind. In Dad's recollections, a student named Katherine Eslinger played the piano for the school chapel services.
When I listen to the recollections of this age cohort I hear the sound of that solitary pianist playing in the background. Katherine had played from the time that she was tall enough to reach the keyboard. Her instruments were never fancy but they carried the crisp identity of each clear note through the mountain air. Katherine played for years at the school and her tunes still linger in the memories of a few.
The respect given to capable teachers, the healthy friendships of the children and a little girl playing piano at a school chapel provide a welcome glimpse of what schools meant to the people who learned and grew together. The facilities were minimal and the school budgets were less than meager but the schools successfully produced doctors, lawyers, political leaders, ministers, educators and business people who influenced the world.
In Dad’s recollection, Ralph Morgan was a diplomat of Varnell and Donald Eslinger was a talented guitarist. Avis Reed was such a cheerful person that she always had people laughing when she was around. Mary Ann Creswell was a happy girl who was struck and killed by a car that came over a hill as she was talking with a friend. John Wally Tolliver was Dad’s first school bus driver, traveling on trails that would hardly be recognized as roads today. Mr. Tolliver had the misfortune of being shot to death by a neighbor at Varnell. Clarese Cole was a sweet person, and Henry Canister was never one to get all his homework done but he could draw Dick Tracy just as well as the original cartoonist.
Dad’s name is Freddie Richmond. He thinks that his classmates probably remember him as an average boy. He grew up to design machines and run them through the patent office and he never separated himself from his roots.
Dale Breeden was a teacher, coach and friend to everyone at the school, and Lucius Souther taught for 50 years, leaving a reputation of goodness, high standards and strict classroom protocol. Dad tells about an incident in which Mr. Souther was about to correct a child when his belt broke and his pants fell. Nothing would ever blot this scene, or the laughter that ensued, from the students’ memories.
The story below is from Sam Souther, the grandson of beloved teacher Lucius Souther of the Good Hope School.
“Although I spent my entire youth with my grandfather living next door to our home at Pleasant Grove, I cannot remember him telling me how he became a teacher. I think his entire family of German descent arrived in Virginia around 1714 via England and had probably home schooled their families with nothing more than a Bible.
"This process had continued down through my grandfather's youthful education. L.J. Souther was born Oct. 17, 1889, in Ellijay, Georgia, and the family moved by wagon to the Deep Springs community in northeast Whitfield County in 1891. Their lifestyle was totally agricultural.
"Lucius was certified to teach by the state of Georgia around 1915 and continued to live in the home place at Deep Springs. He taught at Beaverdale, Dawnville, Pleasant Grove, Cohutta and Varnell. In 1951 he built a house on the north side of the gymnasium at Pleasant Grove school. That year North Whitfield High School was opened, combining the high schools of Cohutta, Varnell, Eastside, Dawnville and Pleasant Grove. The next year Mr. Harold Ellis, principal at Pleasant Grove Elementary, contracted with my grandfather to teach next door at Pleasant Grove. He retired around 1964 with 50 years of teaching experience.
"One of my favorite stories about my grandfather was told to me by my next-door neighbor Janice Felker Kiker about her father George Felker.
"George was attending a one-room school which was located by the big Albertson Spring at Pleasant Grove and was taught by Lucius. Several grades were taught in the same one-room school whose only source of heat in the winter was a big potbellied stove.
"The older boys were assigned the task of getting to school early and lighting a fire to heat the building before books took up. As winter progressed into spring, by afternoon the windows and back door might be opened to the temperate outdoors.
"Some of the boys brought flips to school but weren't allowed to use them at school. With several classes in the same room, my grandfather would assign silent work to different groups as he taught another group. As you can imagine, with the backdoor open and unsupervised students looking for something to do, things happen.
"One day a neighbor stopped by and told my grandfather someone was pelting her free-range chickens that were scratching in the schoolyard with rocks. My grandfather immediately knew someone was flipping out the backdoor when his back was turned and declared a moratorium on flips at school. Punishment for the next flip he saw would be to cast it in the potbelly stove.
"Now on the way home, George Felker found a large forked limb, cut it down and made a big flip stock. When he got home, he bored the stock out, put the powder from two shotgun shells inside and plugged it up. He then attached two rubber flip bands long enough to nearly drag the floor when the stock was in his back pocket, knowing it would never escape my grandfather's scrutiny.
"Sure enough, the next morning when George walked into the school building with the roaring fire going in the potbelly my grandfather immediately referred to his prior edict and commanded George to throw the flip into the stove. The rest is history. Of course, George got one of those stern paddlings at school. However, my discipline was administered at home with a razor strap. Figure that out, millennials!
"My grandfather taught life. The Bible and the paddle reminded everyone there were consequences to all our actions.
"Lucius passed away April 6, 1970, at the young age of 80. Thanks for a wonderful example of a blessed life, grandfather. We will be reunited one day ... wonder how many flips are in heaven?”
Maybe Christmas is a time to talk about school and to affirm the core values, community standards, intentional investment in human relationships and shared memories that define our years. Great schools can be fertile environments in which young leaders grow and the quality of the educators, the support staff and the surrounding community still matter as much as ever.
Fifty years from now none of us are going to be debating mask mandates, and different curricular challenges will replace Critical Race Theory. Great teaching and nurturing educational environments will still capture and define our communities.
Merry Christmas, Lucius Souther.
Robin Richmond Mason grew up in the Beaverdale community of Whitfield County. She resides with her husband and four children in Paint Lick, Kentucky, and teaches at Eastern Kentucky University. She can be reached via email to beaverdalecolumn@yahoo.com.
