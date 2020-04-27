Is there someone that you would like to hug today? How about a visit? With whom would you like to share a meal? Wouldn't it be fun to have the doorbell ring so that old friends could stop by for coffee? But we can't, COVID-19 has hijacked this season of our lives.
I am mourning the "old normal" but quiet time in isolation is a rare blessing and valued "season" in my life. I can find a great deal of contentment in my vegetable garden or apiary. The birds at my front porch are quiet enough company to cheer my soul but this is all only for a reasonable time. A season of productive isolation has limits as well as responsibilities and opportunities. How can we use some of the new "down" time for a greater good? Are there things that I have been putting off? When is the last time that I complained about not having time to ... ?
COVID-19 has brought a new season into our lives. It is a season with a new rule and a new vocabulary. Who ever heard of social distancing or PPE or contact tracing? Not me.
If we are not mindful, our new conversations can degenerate to a recipe for alphabet soup. We might begin by lamenting the ferocity of the COVID-19 virus and move on to wish that we had a personal stash of PPE along with a year's supply of toilet tissue. Did we apply for the PPP relief money, and has anyone had an update on the EIDL applications? Quick, we can find out by calling someone at the SBA or the SBDC. Or forget the quick part, let us calculate how to survive on the stimulus checks while applying for the unemployment bonus program.
Whatever happened to conversations about the weather and the revival that was planned in July? What about weddings, Memorial Day cookouts, birthday parties, family reunions? No, no and double no. COVID-19 has changed all that, it has hijacked this season of our lives.
On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, I stood before a group of questioning students and read the portion of Ecclesiastes 3 that you and I are sharing today. Seasonal hijacks have happened before, they will happen again, and the natural, normal cycles of life will return. Let us read this timeless truth together:
"For everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven: 2 a time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted; 3 a time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up; 4 a time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance; 5 a time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing; 6 a time to seek, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away; 7 a time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak; 8 a time to love, and a time to hate; a time for war, and a time for peace."
I want to challenge you, kind reader, to grow through this hijacked season. An excessive viewing of mainstream media leaves us feeling like helpless victims in an out-of-control world but that is not a biblical conclusion. God's providential care is biblical, as is his reminder that we are "more than conquerors" in every season of life.
So, in respect to that realization, and with the assumption that you have a little extra reflective time on your hands, I have developed an instrument to help you identify your thoughts and organize your conclusions during this historic season. It might be fun to pencil in the answers and then look at the instrument again in a decade, or maybe you can compare your answers with the answers of a spouse or friend.
Some of the questions may not be meaningful to you but my intention is that at least a couple will arrest your attention and turn your thoughts inward and then upward. This is a radically unique season of life. What does it mean for you, what have you learned about yourself through the experience and how are you going to use this season in the story of your life and service to God?
Interview yourselfCOVID-19
Please answer these questions in relation to yourself, at this time, in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic.
• What motivates you more right now, failure or success?
• What is one change that you have had to make because of the COVID-19 epidemic?
• You can ask anyone in the world a question about the cause, response or impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, who would that be? What would be the question?
• If you could say one thing to your 85-year-old self about this present chapter in your life, what would it be?
• If you could say one thing to your 15-year-old self about this present chapter in your life, what would it be?
• Imagine money is no longer an issue. How would you spend your time for the next three months?
• If you stripped away all the layers of other people's expectations and desires for you, what would you want for yourself at this moment in time?
• What's one thing you've been putting off doing?
• What headline would you like to read in tomorrow's newspaper?
• What would you want written on your gravestone if you became a COVID-19 fatality statistic?
• What is your idea of a perfect day and how has that been changed by the COVID-19 epidemic?
• What do you find annoying in this epidemic?
• What are you most looking forward to in life?
• If you could change just one thing in your past, what would it be? (And no, "nothing" is not an answer.)
• Would you want to be your own friend right now?
• Describe the last five years of your life in one sentence.
• Describe the COVID-19 chapter of your life in one sentence.
• Describe the next five years of your life in one sentence.
• If you could give one suggestion to a government leader right now that would be seriously considered, what would you suggest?
• If you could give one suggestion to an educational leader right now that would be seriously considered, what would you suggest?
• If you could give one suggestion to a leader in your community right now that would be seriously considered, what would you suggest?
• How many hours a week do you currently watch TV or programs via other media?
• How many hours do you presently browse the internet?
• How many hours do you spend gaming each week?
• How many hours of sleep do you get each day?
• If I gave you $10,000 to start a business in your area, what would you do with it?
Robin Richmond Mason grew up in the Beaverdale community of Whitfield County. She resides with her husband and four children in Paint Lick, Kentucky, and teaches at Eastern Kentucky University. She can be reached via email to beaverdalecolumn@yahoo.com.
