"I believe it's not only possible but absolutely necessary for Christians and Christian values to become a vital element in the overall moral and cultural discourse of our nation. Without our strategic involvement in the culture-shaping arenas of art, entertainment, the media, education and the like, this nation simply cannot be the great and glorious society it once was. If we are to be obedient to our Lord's call to go into all the world, we will begin reentering the fields that we have fled." Bob Briner goes on to say, "We need to be on the cutting edge, in the fray, at the forefront of battle. We need to be lambs that roar!"
I love this disconcerting word picture at a time of year when we see adorable pictures of furry little lambs frolicking through lush green grass. I have yet to see one illustration of a little lamby belting out a frightening roar. Instead, the cuddly mammals consistently appear as meek and mild. Illustrators edge at crafting friendly smiles on their muzzles, and those soft trusting eyes become more gentle with every brush stroke.
How can anyone imagine strength in such an embodiment? Have you ever heard of a sports team named "The Mighty Lambs," or how about an Olympic athlete donning a lamb-skin robe for courage? The tiny herbivores seem to epitomize passivity, weakness and vulnerability.
Or, perhaps there is more to the lamb-kin as an illustration than a casual observation might render. After all, along with the frolicking images of the curly cuties, we have somber images presented in the springtime. Lent and Easter readings have just reminded us that Christ is identified as "the Lamb of God" who chose to lay down his life. Now, gentle readers, I cannot fathom laying down my life for almost anyone or anything. Life is wonderful and I want to selfishly stretch every second that I have. The concept of martyrdom stops me in my tracks and the scale of Christ's suffering and sacrifice is utterly beyond my human comprehension.
Perhaps I am struck by the power and strength required for this type of "lamb" behavior because of a course that I teach each spring. In the class, we explore the roles of historical Christian leaders who have given their lives (often literally) for their faith and the good of others. When I read the quotes, witness accounts or view historical video reflections of those lives, I am humbled.
What strength empowered John Wycliffe to lose his teaching position at Harvard? What courage provoked Calvin to write his "Institutes"? What boldness inspired Tyndale to print the Bible despite threats against his life that ultimately became reality?
Then, just in case those examples have not left me breathless, I must weep with the early Anabaptists as they are drowned for their staunch conviction in the believer's baptism and hum as I weep for John Huss who sang while he was burned at the stake. Oh, for the strength, courage and convictions of those lamb-like people.
In comparison to the great men and women of faith who have deeply known and lived out the Gospel message in their times and in their culture, I think that I must akin myself, and maybe this entire generation, to rodents.
In 2020, there are voices that call believers to political activism. Those voices are valid, and the public arena is a legitimate place for moral and ethical discourse. I agree heartily with the opening quote from Bob Briner. Thank goodness for those citizens that Bob directly calls for as "Christians" who knowledgeably present faith perspectives as salt and light for our culture.
A powerful additional prototype to the political activist is located in his call for "Christian values." This lamb is called to roar quietly and consistently, in communities across our nation, in everyday life. The power of fairness, goodness, gentleness, meekness and neighborliness cannot be overestimated.
I like furry, soft, warm, snugly little mammals. If I can think of any economically viable way to convince Rodger that we should add lambs to our farm menagerie, then I'll own a few someday. I'll learn from the species and gain new understandings.
Whether or not time finds me weaving wool, I will continue to value strength, resolve, faith built on fact and moral convictions that empower service. I want to understand, and to invite you to understand with me, what it means to be a lamb that roars for right in our own communities. What will happen if we become gentle bearers of strength in our own families? What if we blaze a field of hospitality and generosity and become cutting-edge good neighbors?
Alas, I confess that I do not have nearly enough courage to be a lamb that is called to roar and die, but I do believe that I have enough courage to roar and live.
Robin Richmond Mason grew up in the Beaverdale community of Whitfield County. She resides with her husband and four children in Paint Lick, Kentucky, and teaches at Eastern Kentucky University. She can be reached via email to beaverdalecolumn@yahoo.com.
