Where would you go if you were looking for a loser?
Let’s say that you want to hire a thug or that you need to do an intense character study for a writing project on unproductive behavior. Should you visit the local jail? How about the drunk tank on Friday night? Maybe you should tour a halfway house or a homeless shelter. Perhaps you could just follow a name trail. If your study could allow for a longitudinal design, you might be in luck. You could find a young person with a really prescriptive name and then follow their progress.
There is power in a name; the power of repeated labeling may be among the most predictive variables in human development. For example, I have a sister-in-law with beautiful greenish eyes. Her name is Hazel. Neither of her parents had green eyes, nor did either of three siblings.
Hazel’s eyes were the standard newborn shade of blue when she was born. Would you conjecture that Hazel’s mother had a psychic perception that this one of her four children would develop hazel-colored eyes or did her eyes turn green to match her name? Hum, it is an interesting line of reasoning.
We might look at another grouping of individuals with descriptive names. Consider the seven dwarfs of Snow White’s association. Do you suppose that Sneezy would be famous for allergic symptoms if he had been named Claritin? Would Sleepy be doomed to display apnea if someone had called him Bright Eyes?
If we look toward biblical history some names like Nabal elicit our attention. Nabal was the greedy, drunkard, inhospitable husband of the wise Abigail. The name Nabal means “fool.” Now I ask you, friends, what parent would name their child “fool”? Was the newborn Nabal obviously made of foolish raw material or did he grow into his name? We might think of some contemporary example like that of PeeWee Herman. Would PeeWee be as likely to exhibit voyeuristic behavior if he had a nice, modest name like Luther?
Consider the impact that names have had on the development of political leaders. Abraham Lincoln couldn’t have enjoyed a more complimentary role model than the Abraham of Genesis. The first Abraham was called the father of a nation. Abraham Lincoln might have reflected upon that charge in his own presidency.
Similarly, there might have been some advantage to Martin Luther King’s nominal association. Martin Luther left a legacy of reformation through spiritual mandate. Could a young Martin Luther King Jr. easily have grown up to be an atheist?
Proverbs 22:1 tells us that “A good name is to be more desired than great riches.” We might extrapolate that the writer is underscoring the importance of a sound reputation or a clean credit report. On the other hand, the statement might also imply the preemptive power of a name.
The thesis question is whether we can through the systematic application of an opposing label encourage the development of latent potential. If that is possible, then the first step begins with our being able to see beyond the surface of a loser. Before we can speak to the best in an individual we must first sincerely believe that it is there.
We have to recognize that the “loser” quality may be the very essence of hope.
Those potential virtues pushed to the extreme can appear to be vices. The greatest strengths of character may ironically cause individual failure.
Losers often share an uncanny ability to turn their greatest strengths into weaknesses. If a corresponding label exists, it may serve as an affirming stamp of approval. Ah, but what if the character strength is recognized at the expense of past failures?
Two of my favorite examples come from our own Appalachian history. Simon Kenton first appears in the history record as a cowardly youth. He was filled with petty jealousy, fought a contender, and fled his Virginia home in guilt and shame. Years later, he emerged in Kentucky with the labels of heroic scout and frontiersman. The chronicles of excitement, adventure, virtue and heroism included rescuing Daniel Boone during an Indian attack on Boonesborough, the skillful assistance of George Rogers Clark and an almost superhuman endurance of torture at the hands of Indians.
Likewise, the early and mature images of another great mountain man stand in extreme contrast. Young Alvin C. York avoided responsibility, indulged a great thirst for alcohol and ignored higher purposes for living. The mature York duly bore the label of sergeant and returned to Tennessee from World War I as a lion-hearted national hero. On the front he had faced more than two dozen German machine guns, alone in the Argonne Forest.
Back home in America, he eluded a life of ease and luxury, instead choosing to fight for rural education and Christian ideals.
The ultimate example of a loser worth looking for might be found in the Apostle Simon Peter. Peter began life with the name of Simon and maintained the identity of a brash, outspoken, opinionated fisherman until Christ looked past the loser and saw greatness. John 1:42 records the finding of a loser, “Now when Jesus looked at him, he said, ‘You are Simon the son of Jonah. You shall be called Cephas (Aramaic for Peter, which is translated as a stone).’” With a change of heart and purpose, Simon maintained his basic raw material (his Simonish self) but the hidden strengths were polished into his Peter self.
The loser Simon was too outspoken, vacillating and undependable. He made great promises and didn’t follow through with them. He lunged wholeheartedly into issues and then bailed out before the finish line. He was often the first one in and the first one out of a heated situation. In the Gospel accounts Jesus called the apostle “Simon” when he was acting like his old weak self and “Peter” when his behavior rose to the level of his potential.
In the end, Simon Peter displayed the character strength to endure martyrdom, and is remembered as a rock of stability.
His life and those of other “losers” encourage all of us who have ever failed.
The world may be looking for just such losers in 2022.
