"In reflecting upon the past, as it relates to these branches of industry, the writer is not disposed to repine, and say that he has planted, and others have gathered the fruits. The advantages of a career in life should not be estimated exclusively by the standard of dollars and cents, as is too often done. Man has just cause for regret when he sows and no one reaps." -- Charles Goodyear
This late October column is important. It has been on my mind for months but has only now become clear as I write before dawn, in front of a fire, past the deadline. Our nation faces a critical moment in history. National elections are just days away, a new Supreme Court justice awaits confirmation and our social and psychological environments have been rocked. Words can't be wasted on such an occasion. I am increasingly aware that every jot and tittle is accountable.
For me writing is inspirational. A perpetual kaleidoscope turns gently in my life and there are moments when a clear view settles long enough that I hear the directive to write. To write without this settled moment would be mechanical, to write with it is providential. Today is no different.
The opening quote from Charles Goodyear speaks loud and clear to me about legacy and productivity and the investment of one's life. I have read "The Charles Goodyear Story" this year, and Rodger and I watched a very fine documentary about his work. I appreciate the contribution of such an American and found an unexpected amount of inspiration in his biography. Charles Goodyear was a man of faith and a man of prayer. If he could speak to our America for November 2020, I think that he might just say "One knee is not enough."
The brevity of this column limits the glimpse that I can share about a man who patented the process for the vulcanization of rubber. Goodyear's story is worth a read and reflection by anyone who has ever felt called to accomplish a worthy task. He was a self-taught chemist and manufacturing engineer. As an educator I want to applaud that realization. None of us are limited or excused by the single variable of training or education. Goodyear identified a need and felt within his soul and mind that if he relentlessly pursued the solution with every resource of his personhood and every resource that became available, God would help him to find the answer.
The decades of his life detail the story of relentless dedication, self-denial, impoverishment, small steps of progress, the loss of homes, financial devastation and friends and family who stood by him in the most difficult of circumstances. A recollection of the number of setbacks, relocations, failed trials and pirated patents are painful to trudge through. I advise a reader to take the story in small episodes. There is too much sadness that consistently corresponds to Goodyear's dedicated work.
I have been reflecting upon Charles Goodyear in relation to my own business work in Eastern Kentucky. For me, economic development in rural America, particularly Eastern Kentucky, has become a noble obsession. The meaningfulness of this work fills my days and sometimes even my sleep. I am more convinced than ever that only the Lord knows how many jobs can be created with the mighty Skeeterlog and associated products, but I intend to find out.
This past week some conversations with a world class financier came to a pause. A conversation about the superior profitability of manufacturing in Asia arose. I have heard this opening before. I have heard it from leaders who should have been more dedicated to job creation in rural America than I. The words gave me clarity. Despite my great respect for the success of the financier, we would not work together. We can remain friends and associates. I closed our conversation with these words:
"We work on two different planets.
"Mine is poor and simple.
"Yours is wealthy and sophisticated.
"You can't possibly understand mine
"And I don't want to understand yours."
Charles Goodyear would understand, and I think that rural America understands. Rational America understands, self-made America understands, voting America understands. We have all of the opportunities in the world to solve our own problems and to reach unfathomed solutions but we must be centered, grounded in faith and unwavering in core values that empower us to invest our lives in worthwhile endeavors.
Charles Goodyear accomplished the impossible challenges of his lifetime and his sphere of influence. He paid the most extraordinary price for the privilege of pursuing God's calling in his life. At one point he left a court hearing that affirmed that associates would reap the monetary benefits of much of his work, without bearing bitterness. I wanted to weep for him when I read the account. Why did his work have to be so hard? Was there never a reprieve from his toil? Perhaps he would join Gretchen Rubin in reflecting upon the investment of his life when she said, "The days are long but the years are short."
I wish that Charles Goodyear could have had one hour in a time travel capsule so that he could see plastic automobiles traveling on Goodyear tires, past hospitals where peoples' lives are saved with the use of a myriad of plastic products. Much of the progress that revolutionized the manufacturing industry began with his work and the vulcanization of rubber.
Charles Goodyear did not get a ride in a time capsule, even his last effort would have appeared to him to have ended in failure. At 59 he rushed to reach his dying daughter's bedside, only to learn that she had passed before he could say "Goodbye." The news was a mortal blow, and my hero collapsed and died soon afterward.
Charles Goodyear did not die of COVID-19 and you and I have not died of COVID-19. We are Americans who possess the right to vote and the privilege of following God and the dignity of labor. This is an extraordinary day for our country, our region and our people.
It is a false and shallow assumption that anything worthwhile can be easy. I want to encourage you, kind reader. Our nation needs your best effort at following Providence in your sphere of influence. The challenges can be met but one knee is not enough.
Robin Richmond Mason grew up in the Beaverdale community of Whitfield County.
