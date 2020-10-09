If you needed to borrow something, to whom would you turn? Would you ask a stranger? Would you start a GoFundMe campaign? Would you knock on the door of a friend or a neighbor?
This is a question that arises in connection with a biblical narrative found in 2 Kings 4:1-7. The story begins, “A certain woman of the wives of the sons of the prophets cried out to Elisha, saying, 'Your servant my husband is dead.'”
Now how is that for a light beginning? There is no buildup or preliminary niceties. We know nothing about the terrain or the music in the air. The point is made, tragedy has struck, and a family is left without a father. Where can they turn?
Actually, it is probably best if I just paste the story here and let it speak for itself before you and I extrapolate. I am wanting to quote Isaiah 1:18, “Come now and let us reason together ... ” I love the fact that Christianity invites us to use our full reasoning, logic, inquiry and intellect. I am inviting you to join me here as we ponder some plausible details of this story.
“1 The wife of a man from the company of the prophets cried out to Elisha, 'Your servant my husband is dead, and you know that he revered the Lord. But now his creditor is coming to take my two boys as his slaves.
"2 Elisha replied to her, 'How can I help you? Tell me, what do you have in your house?' 'Your servant has nothing there at all,' she said, 'except a small jar of olive oil.'
"3 Elisha said, 'Go around and ask all your neighbors for empty jars. Don’t ask for just a few.
"4 'Then go inside and shut the door behind you and your sons. Pour oil into all the jars, and as each is filled, put it to one side.'
"5 She left him and shut the door behind her and her sons. They brought the jars to her and she kept pouring.
"6 When all the jars were full, she said to her son, 'Bring me another one.' But he replied, 'There is not a jar left.' Then the oil stopped flowing.
"7 She went and told the man of God, and he said, 'Go, sell the oil and pay your debts. You and your sons can live on what is left.'”
Let us begin by acknowledging that the husband and father who died prematurely was a good and godly man. He had responsibilities and a reputation of honor, but he died and left a family in a precarious economic state. The wife not only had to deal with her own shock and grief over the loss of her mate but she also had to assume the role of one person doing the job that two parents had shared. After the funeral, she had learned that the family deficits exceeded their assets and that the creditor would stop at no lengths to collect anything of value, even if that meant selling her children into slavery.
So, the woman turned to Elisha the prophet and asked for him to help her. Elisha responded by suggesting that the woman identify any resources of value. She replied that there was nothing in her home of value at all, except a small amount of oil.
We could camp on this point for the length of this column. Isn’t it interesting that the woman had to look at what she had instead of listing what she didn’t have? We see the need to identify and use our existing resources in other stories throughout the Old and New Testaments. Whether the commodity was oil, meal or loaves and fishes, the needs were met from a first step of resource identification.
Then there was an action step of faith. The woman was told to “go around and ask all of your neighbors for jars.” She followed this odd directive, and you and I can be sure that those sons of hers ran along beside her. The boys knew that their futures were on the line. They were one step away from separation and slavery. If their mother was going to go and ask for jars, they were going also.
We can also assume that the boys actively participated in the physical lifting and transport of the jars. Maybe they each carried one jar at a time and came back for multiple trips. Maybe they walked carefully toward their cottage, while bearing a jar, and then dashed back in a mad race to retrieve the next vessel. We can be sure that the boys realized that their options were limited and that their mother needed all of the help that they could provide.
When they had borrowed every pot and every vessel within the “toteable” vicinity, the mother closed the door to their home. She and the boys were surrounded by a lonely, empty house and many strange empty pots. Don’t we see that mother pulling her boys close for a family prayer. Do we see sweat across all of their faces and maybe tears in their eyes? They were the family of a faith-filled man and now the only hope that they had was to turn to that faith and secure hope for themselves.
The mother lifted her little cruse of original olive oil and began to pour it into the first pot, just as Elisha had instructed. Somehow the laws of matter were suspended and superseded. The contents of the small jar filled the capacity of the large pot. Elisha had instructed that the filled pots be moved aside. Who do we see moving the pot? I think that it had to be the sons, remember, there is no one else inside the cottage except the mother and her boys.
She moved on to fill a second, a third, a fourth and more and more until every single vessel was filled with fine auburn olive oil. The boys were speechless, and their sweaty faces beamed with joy as they had just witnessed a clear blue miracle right in front of their eyes. They may have lost their beloved father but they had not been lost by their loving God. They were not alone, and they were not without hope, and now the faith was not their father’s faith but it belonged to them, individually.
The final part of Elisha’s instructions was given and the woman was told to sell the oil and pay her debts. But friends, you and I have to place this directive in historical context. This widow lived in the days prior to the invention of Tupperware and Amazon. She didn’t even have Mason canning jars with snug-fitting flats and rings. The pots and vessels had been hard enough to transport when they were empty, and none of them had spill-proof lids. How was she supposed to sell gallons of valuable olive oil?
We do not read that she had access to a bottling, packaging and distribution center or that a local olive oil broker appeared on her doorstep. Did she put up a “for sale” sign in her yard or do you imagine that a temporary detour was made from the town market so that people could come and purchase the miraculously-made olive oil?
We can’t be sure but I want to suggest that the owners of the vessels were in the position of first refusal. After all, didn’t we just read that the pots and vessels were borrowed? Borrowed means that the owners expected that the vessels would be returned, right? Do you suppose that any of them had asked for the boys to explain why they were requesting so many vessels? Do you imagine that any of them followed the lads home and waited in the yard to see if a miracle would happen for their poor, bereaved neighbors?
Those are all likely human, neighborly behaviors. It is also likely that no one in the neighborhood wanted to see those children sold into slavery. Everyone had watched them grow up. The surrounding families probably had limited resources of their own and they may have sincerely wished there was some way to help the widow but none of them could shoulder her significant debt. They were without a positive intervention plan, until that day.
Is it too speculative to imagine that the pot owners reclaimed their pots and paid a purchase price for the oil? No one could afford to pay all of the widow’s debts, but lots of people could afford to purchase one vessel of useful oil. Maybe the widow’s sons offered to help transport the filled jugs back to the local residences, and maybe they laughed and talked with their supportive neighbors, as each pot full of oil was purchased.
If you were one of the widow’s sons, would you ever forget seeing an almost infinite amount of olive oil pouring from a small vessel? Would you ever lose the images of your neighbors gladly lending pots and then gladly buying the olive oil? Would you ever doubt God’s provision or the way that he uses neighbors and friends to help one another? Would you ever forget that the accounts had to be reconciled and your father’s pledges of responsibility still held tight? Finally, would you ever forget that enough money was left from the sale to take care of your dear mother who knew that the only real place to turn for help was to God’s provision?
It is a great story, friends, and our narrative analysis is probably pretty close to the reality of the events. Even in the most difficult moments, our needs can be met in unpredictable ways, and the channels of those blessings may be as near as our own sweaty-faced kids and our nearby neighbors.
Robin Richmond Mason grew up in the Beaverdale community of Whitfield County. She resides with her husband and four children in Paint Lick, Kentucky, and teaches at Eastern Kentucky University. She can be reached via email to beaverdalecolumn@yahoo.com.
