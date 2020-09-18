Recently, I taught on campus with a mask, and my students were positioned at prescribed social distances from each other and myself. I entered the designated doors on campus and climbed flights of stairs instead of using the elevator. I walked past the draped water fountain and wiped down my teaching dock with a sanitizing wipe. I also met a new set of students who were respectfully appreciative to have a traditional classroom experience. This is a very different year of serving as an educator.
Did you know that nearly 80% of people who go into the teaching profession have planned to do so since childhood? Did you know that when Americans are asked which occupations contribute the most to society's well-being, they answer teachers second only to military personnel, according to a Pew Research Center survey. Furthermore, that esteem for educators appears to be even higher among Generation Next, those born from 1981 to 1988, who are twice as likely as older generations to name a teacher when asked to list people they admire.
A couple of observations in my own life led me to ponder the teaching profession this week. The first occurrence was a predictable classroom response that I hear almost every year. When a discussion of exemplary human behavior arises, a young adult predictably mentions the influence and personal example of a beloved teacher. I’ve heard heartwarming stories of coaches, band directors, elementary teachers, speech pathologists and even math instructors.
This week I listened as a young man extolled the virtues of his science teacher. The description included scholarly skills and significant human effort. The high school educator extraordinaire had left an indelible, positive mark upon the speaker’s life. I listened attentively, and respectfully applauded the work of this unsung hero, as if I hadn’t heard at least 100 parallel stories.
I also allowed my own memories to wander for a moment as I remembered the first Kentucky teacher that I ever loved. She was Mrs. Margaret Hardwick, who came from Bowling Green to teach at Northwest Whitfield High School in Dalton. I studied Latin under Mrs. Hardwick’s brilliant tutelage for three years and celebrated her retirement when she was nationally recognized for 65 years of classroom teaching.
My own list of great teachers would include many great Georgia educators. A first cut list would include Mrs. Stanley, Mrs. Pritchett, Mrs. Kiker, Mrs. Middleton, Mrs. Bruner, Mrs. Holcomb and Gary Cochran. Highly-skilled educators who communicate sincere human interest in their work and their students are a dynamic force in individual lives and in our culture.
The second event that directed me to ponder the teaching profession was the death of a teacher friend. Anna Belle was a retired elementary teacher and a colleague with whom I have often shared curiosity, humor and a pew. I will miss her in a completely rational, organized, content-rich sort of way. Anna Belle embodied the image of a small-town schoolteacher who retired from one class (one stage of life) but continued to locate teaching and learning opportunities.
In her later years, Anna Belle retained a great sense of service tempered with pragmatism. If she and I talked about the teaching profession as a divine calling, she was quick to remind me of the dangers inherent in adopting that position exclusively. If teaching is a calling, she might say, then there are no limits to what can be asked of those who teach.
Oh, brother, that thought sends more than a decade of my early career into a category of martyrdom and exploitation. Then just when one might suspect Anna Belle of being too tough and factual, you could see a very gentle side. There was, for example, the time that a young orphan boy passed through our mutual life experiences. Anna Belle gave the child a soft blanket for napping and a stuffed monkey for friendship. When I shared with her how much I observed the child appreciating her gifts, her eyes filled with tears. She told me that it did her a world of good to give the boy her gifts.
Anna Belle was so sharp and almost too honest for me, sometimes, but I never let her see me wince. On a couple of occasions, she even confronted me directly about a position or attitude that required more information or redirection. I always thanked her for her input and then sat back to stew about why I’d been so slow in learning a great many obvious things.
Anna Belle and the many other retired educators that I have known and loved have been gifts in my life. I currently have a wise, small circle that includes an octogenarian named Ruby and a few septuagenarians and sexagenarians including Jim, Clarinetta, Lois, Debbie and Lucille. These friends are treasure troves of wisdom. I always perk up my ears when they speak, and quickly scribble a few notes about their comments. Their subjects can be as varied as snow removal and delivering food baskets to needy families but the whys, hows, when, etc., often bear a flair of richness unique to teachers.
I have served alongside professionals who have been learned, experienced, polished, wounded, appreciated and sometimes undervalued. Most have also been profoundly human and value centered. I have witnessed defining moments in which colleagues bordered on stubborn, and other moments when heroines deserved Purple Hearts for bravery with injury.
I suppose a characterizing snapshot that illustrates my fondest remembrances of many of my old teacher friends is the historical fact that famed educator Maria Montessori left Italy and went into exile because of philosophical clashes with a former teacher, the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, whose students once nicknamed him il tiranno (the tyrant). Montessori’s whole biography encourages me to stand a little taller knowing that teachers can be idealists and beacons of character that draw generations after them.
In fall semester 2020, I had the option of teaching online. For me, the call is to teach directly, personally and passionately. I don’t know how many more years of service I will render but this year I am wearing a mask while wishing that I could continue the conversation with Anna Belle. Teaching is a profession and it is also a calling.
Robin Richmond Mason grew up in the Beaverdale community of Whitfield County. She resides with her husband and four children in Paint Lick, Kentucky, and teaches at Eastern Kentucky University. She can be reached via email to beaverdalecolumn@yahoo.com.
