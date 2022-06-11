Can I have a double title bar, please? I want to title this column “The good news is that school is over” and “The bad news is that school is over.”
The first weeks of June signify that the academic year is finished, almost everywhere. The circled red day on my grandchildren’s calendar explodes with the message “Last day of school.” It is a wonderfully happy day that is filled with relief and the promise of relaxation. The kids will no longer fall asleep in their cereal bowls and no one has to start driving until after daylight.
On the first day of a summer “pow wow” with the grandkids we’ll plan some fun for summer break, we’ll list fishing adventures, lemonade on the front porch, honey bee care, giant sunflowers, country fair-winning pumpkins and names for the rescue kittens who are sure to enter our lives over the summer. Oh, it is so wonderful to have a break from school.
But then there is the downside. I love teaching. Since I teach graduate and undergraduate students, my confused feelings are compounded and shared. My graduate students are all teachers who are finishing advanced degrees. They are often exhausted by balancing their full-time jobs with graduate work and family needs. They wirily exude happiness when the final electronic portfolio exhibit is uploaded.
I say goodbye to them and know that I’ll probably never again teach or even see most of them, beyond this class. The parting is partly happy. I want them to be finished. I want them to reclaim their schedules and to balance only work and family, without summer school and evening work. I want them to feel good about completing their own graduate studies and to be better classroom servants because of their investment in additional education.
The parting is partly sad because I’ve shared their journeys and learned to laugh with them. A part of me wants to go on with them. I want to ask how the new literacy program is working and I want to sneak in and watch the chemistry lab. The end means the end, class is over, they move on. What I take from this is that God uses my work to re-teach a theme in my own life. The theme, I think, is that I need to cast my bread upon the water.
By nature, I don’t like to cast anything. I don’t like to let go of theories, objects and most of all people. I hold my husband, children, grandchildren and extended family tightly. I even press wildflowers so that I can keep them. I keep old textbooks and lesson plans that have sweat stains. My nature is to pour love and work into people and then to encourage their lives, forever. God, on the other hand, continues to give me short-term assignments, as a catalyst. He brings the dearest people into my life, allows for me to kindle their fires, and then moves them on.
It has been hard for me to learn to enthusiastically give my all and then wave goodbye. Between you and I, kind reader, I sometimes still blink back tears when my freshman students finish their finals. I’m so concerned for their futures and I so want them to know that there is meaning to their lives. Oh, well, there I go tossing my net out again. I want to pull them back into the shoreline but I know, at least in my mind, that God wants me to continue loving, teaching and letting go.
So ... the good and bad news is that school is out for 2022. For myself as a grandmother and mother, it is one of the very best times of the year. I can truly concentrate more of my schedule and energy on family activities and relationships. As a teacher, it is good and bad.
Here is the message that I hope all of my students receive from this teacher and from the teachers who have guided their learning journeys this year.
Go forth doing the great work that you can do. If you need to see a sentimental teacher clapping for you from the shore, then glance over your shoulder. Pour your energy and work into your own families and the people who enter your life space. It is the act of faithful pouring that allows us to continue to receive life and energy from Christ and that is my fondest hope for you.
Robin Richmond Mason grew up in the Beaverdale community of Whitfield County. She resides with her husband and four children in Paint Lick, Kentucky, and teaches at Eastern Kentucky University. She can be reached via email to beaverdalecolumn@yahoo.com.
