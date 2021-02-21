Robin Richmond Mason: The speed of dark

The cold season has seized us in Kentucky and the darkness of night falls quickly. Freezing temperatures and short hours of sunlight combine to produce my least favorite time of the year.
If it weren’t for the beauty of snowflakes landing upon silent pristine drifts, I might sprout wings and fly south with the geese each fall. But the snows do blow in, and the silent beauty arouses an appreciation for this different landscape. The sleeping trees are mere silhouettes of their former leafy selves, and yet the snow stacked upon the branches clothes them in an austere majesty.
It is winter. It is cold and dark. It came quickly. Just a few weeks ago, it didn’t feel like winter. It was Christmas and then New Year's Eve. There were twinkling lights everywhere and evergreen boughs with red ribbons draped along the stairs. The darkness and the cold could be avoided at Christmas. The candlelights held back the darkness, and a never-ending fire in the fireplace helped me ignore the ice nipping outside the doorway.
But alas, winter is truly here. The coldness and the darkness are uninvited guests who will not be ignored and so I must at least understand and accommodate them.
What exactly is cold? Is cold the absence of heat? Is it the natural state of reality without the invasion of the external factor of warmth? This is a plausible consideration. I can make heat but I cannot make cold. I can light my charcoal grill, build a campfire, turn up the flame or stoke the fireplace. Humans can make mega heat, white heat, nuclear heat, and we can create infernos that exceed the maximum of our ability to measure in thermal units. On the other hand, we do not have the capacity to strike or fuel cold. Even with mechanical, chemical and technical interventions we can only reduce temperatures to a maximum point of -458 degrees Fahrenheit. That is all, it is the absolute limit of coldness. Coldness is not the coequal opposite of heat, it is the complete absence of heat.
By the same token, we need to analyze darkness. What is dark? Is it the absence of light? Is it the natural state of reality without the invasion of the external factor of lumens? I need to flip on a lamp and think about this paradox.
Does darkness exist outside of a consideration of light or is it by definition only the absence of light? I can summon light with a candle flame, a flashlight or an electric current. I can modulate the amount of light from low to brilliant but I cannot create dark aside from withdrawing light. It is possible that light is a real force whereas darkness is not its coequal opposite but rather the complete absence of light.
Now if these late-night winter ponderings are useful, I have arrived at a very important rhetorical question. If light travels at a speed of 186,000 miles a second or 700 million miles an hour, what is the speed of dark?
Does darkness travel at the speed of light? Does it follow each passing light particle like a starving vortex? As each twinkle speeds past, does the darkness rush in? I want to say “No” but I am inclined to speculate “Yes.”
The thing that inclines me to say yes on this cold, dark winter night is the fact that I have just come from the bedside of a dying friend. It appears that a good, kind woman will be dead within a few hours. A light is dimming for her family, and the darkness is moving in, quickly. Two weeks ago, my friend talked of therapy and recovery. She had a light in her eyes and a view of the future. Tonight the light is gone and darkness advances, the warmth is leaving, coldness is coming.
It is February 2021 and winter’s coldness and darkness have come. As the winds howl, I am inclined to recognize that each year begins in the winter. Each year starts out with the coldness and the darkness, warmth and light must be invited in. Perhaps our human existence is much the same. Darkness and coldness are passively present, while warmth and brightness must be actively pursued.
This is the first year in my life in which the beginning of the year was marked by the passing of a friend. That realization frames a new challenge. What am I going to do about the darkness and the coldness? Shall I hibernate? Can I close my eyes and wish away one-fourth of the year? Maybe I should invest in a seasonal affective disorder therapy group and mull over the miseries of winter aversion with other poor souls.
I might instead choose to place another log on the fire, open the damper and increase the brightness of my desk lamp. The first quarter of the year is a time for new beginnings, new awareness, new commitments, new visions and new resolutions. I resolved to read the Bible through again this year and so far, so good. That single resolution impacts my life more than almost any other determination that I make each year.
I am also resolving to intentionally turn first to God at the first hints of darkness and cold. We humans are not helpless victims of the voids in our existence but we do need to recognize the source of all light and warmth and hope. In Psalm 119:105-106 the psalmist wrote, “Thy word is a lamp to my feet, and a light to my path. I have sworn, and I will confirm it.”
Robin Richmond Mason grew up in the Beaverdale community of Whitfield County. She resides with her husband and four children in Paint Lick, Kentucky, and teaches at Eastern Kentucky University. She can be reached via email to beaverdalecolumn@yahoo.com.
