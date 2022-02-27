“The best way that I could describe myself as a little boy would be about like a little mutt dog that you see running around with some stragglers following behind him. He would be sniffing and watching for anything that he could get into and the other dogs would follow.”
That self-assessing quote might have come from a gang leader or the head of a Mafia family but it came from a gentleman.
I’ll introduce my “mutt dog” friend as JB and tell you that I’ve heard him described by other business associates as “richer than the national treasury.”
I don’t know if that outside perception is accurate, and it does not matter to me. I respect JB as a friend, and I think his depiction of himself as a young, ambitious mutt dog is probably laser accurate.
Pop bottles were valuable
JB went on to explain one of his earliest enterprises of reclaiming glass beverage bottles from roadside ditches. Pop bottles were valuable. During the 1940s through the 1970s glass beverage bottles were routinely recycled. Empty bottles could be returned to retail establishments for reimbursements of a few cents each.
Those bottles were then regathered by the beverage companies, sanitized, refilled and delivered to retail store shelves for another round of refreshment.
The reimbursements were known as “deposits” and usually amounted to one or two cents per bottle. To an ambitious kid, looking for a way to build wealth, a pop bottle-gathering enterprise with a few rag tag “employees” was as simple as money lying on the ground.
‘The salt of the Earth’
I’ve known JB along with some of his family members and business team for several years. I met him first at the suggestion of a mutual acquaintance named Steven at Kentucky Highlands. At that time I was searching for a masterful business leadership role model. I hoped to find someone who shared my Appalachian core identity and who actively believed in our region and our people.
I needed a brilliant mind and a good heart with a generous sprinkling of finesse. The person should exude integrity, sophistication and wisdom, all within an honestly humble demeanor.
With hardly a moment’s hesitation after hearing that job description, Steven suggested that I go to visit JB and his brother, both of whom he described as “The salt of the Earth.” That was probably one of the best pieces of advice I have ever heard or followed.
Last week I sat in JB’s beautiful office reviewing a document of mutual interest. I noticed him gazing outside and then he shared his “mutt dog” appraisal of himself as a young boy. Maybe his gaze out the wall of windows allowed him to imagine a frisky canine searching for fun.
JB unpacked his metaphor by explaining that he had always been inclined to look for opportunities. From his earliest recollection, he continuously watched for “something to get into.”
His “something” over time may have included an impressive portfolio of real estate, commodities, stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, etc., but they were no more significant to him than the first armload of pop bottles. JB demonstrated the ability to bring success across diverse sectors. Even at this decade of his life the quest is just as engaging as the accomplishment.
Make a mold!
As JB looked out the window, he remembered another boy who also exhibited the similar characteristics of a hungry, ambitious mutt dog. Unlike JB, this boy had a wagon.
That small, shallow cart escalated his glass bottle retrieval venture to an industrial level. He demonstrated increased efficiency in gathering and hauling more bottles from the ditches and roadsides with the addition of this essential equipment.
Ah, now there is an American entrepreneur in the making. He is a capitalist with resourcefulness, a boy with some ambition, the willingness to work and the capacity to lead. The boy with the wagon must have been a lot like JB.
Our nation has never needed great leadership more than we do at the present hour. We need clones of this boy, a generation of this prototype — quick, make a mold!
A great loss
“Then one day a car came over the hill and hit the boy and his wagon. The boy died.”
There was a note of sadness in JB’s voice. The death of his rival mutt dog entrepreneur was a great loss to our world. What would such a boy have become? How could he have applied his intellect, work ethic and opportunistic vision? JB’s voice reflected a realization of the significant loss, even though “the boy with the wagon” has been dead for six decades.
God’s handiwork marvelously displayed
Appreciating human giftedness has been a disciplined personal study throughout my career as an educator and an entrepreneur. God’s handiwork is marvelously displayed in an individual who fully lives out their capacities.
Quick, let me comb through my library shelf and find the Strong Interest Inventory. Yes, there he is, in JB, I see a perfect example of the gift profile of “the enterprising type.”
If I were assigning a theme to individuals with this profile it might be “Let’s get going!” If I search for a Bible verse to align it might be 2 Corinthians 9:10: “Now he who supplies seed to the sower and bread for food will supply and multiply your seed for sowing and increase the harvest of your righteousness.”
Or maybe 1 Thessalonians 5:10-11: “We urge you brethren to excel still more, and to make it your ambition to lead a quiet life and attend to your own business and work with your hands.”
A rare person gifted with a life bent toward enterprise can be described as a leader with an inclination toward being industrious. They can accurately appraise details and analyze opportunities. They enjoy setting and achieving monetary goals and then moving on to the next challenge. With ease, they manage planning, organizing and directing projects and resources to attain goals. In negotiating they are able to aid others in listening to differing opinions or demands so as to reach agreement.
Enterprising types persuade, take action and respond decisively. They are natural leaders with the ability to influence others to work together and direct people’s efforts toward common goals.
As if this list wasn’t enough to cower the rest of the human population with less obvious gift alignments, let me add that individuals with high levels of enterprising giftedness are also adventurous. They have a stellar capacity to confidently take above-average risks, and they are sometimes baffled by the seemingly cowardliness of those of us who do not possess such courage.
I like dogs and I’ve always admired human giftedness. Biographies and autobiographies are among my favorite forms of literature.
My childhood environment was filled with fine, gentle, quiet Appalachian people who lived out lives of faith and strength in obscurity. I saw high standards of humanity in the most humble of places.
Perhaps knowing fine, ordinary people kindled my interest in reading about extraordinary people on the world stage. From my earliest readings I recall snippets about Churchill, Einstein, Henry Ford, Mother Teresa, Corrie Ten Boom, Brother Andrew, Francis Schaeffer and so many more individuals who defined greatness.
Even among that backdrop, JB is a rare jewel of God’s creation. He is as good a man as I have ever known. I am honored that he is my friend.
The little boy with the wagon represents the lost jewels among us. I felt sad for that little lost boy the day JB shared the story.
I feel sad for us all today as we search for truly great leaders in a world filled with people who are much too proud to identify themselves with mutt dogs and a bit too lazy to gather pop bottles from ditches.
‘The leaders are here’
I want to leave this recollection with a quote from a regional leader, Alice Lloyd, who called us to take our eyes off of leaders on the world stage and to bring them back to the small towns and rural areas and people who live out decent, simple lives every day.
Lloyd said, “The leaders are here.”
The here that she spoke of was deep in the mountains of Appalachia where character and accountability and even extraordinary giftedness rise as high as the mountains.
In 2022 we may be disappointed with leaders in Washington, Canada and Europe but there is hope for our nation and our world as long as the children of Appalachia still pull wagons.
