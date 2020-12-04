This is the first time that I have ever given an assignment to my dear readers. Tonight, I want to place an assignment in this column, that you and I share. I have written for three decades. This year, 2020, has been an unusual year and I think that it is a good time for us to share an assignment.
Here is your assignment: Go online to this URL and enjoy a George Ella Lyons’ reading of “Where I’m From” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2G1cYEm_3U). It will take you less than five minutes to go through the quick slide show and to hear George Ella’s deep Southeastern Kentucky accent.
Next, I invite you to write a sequel for yourself. Follow George Ella’s example and reflect across the foundational influences of your life.
I gave myself this assignment, before I decided to pass it on to you. Some of the facts in my own list came quickly, others emerged within a day or two. I planned to share my version at the family Thanksgiving table. Our large family will be gathered and we will be thankful for many things. I am going to invite Rodger and our kids to all write versions for themselves, just as I am asking of you. When you are finished, I am guessing that COVID-19 and the elections of 2020 will not be anywhere in your list. COVID-19 will only be a short-term memory some day.
2020 has brought challenges, but in the big pictures of our lives, these things will pass away. The significant people and places and service that we render will define us and remind us to be thankful. Take the assignment as I ask you “Where are you from?”
Here is my version, at least this is it as of November 2020.
Where I Am From
• I am from creation.
• I am from tent revivals with wood shavings on the floor.
• I am from Freddie and Winona, Willie and Maud, Robert and Wynell, Granny Hackney and Uncle Arthur.
• I am from Alan and Michael and Lori.
• I am from cousins: Angela, Sherry, Angie, Joyce, Anthony and more.
• I am from swimming in the river, riding in the back of the truck, climbing the apple tree.
• I am from Dawnville, Beaverdale, Deep Springs, Varnell and Cedar Valley.
• I am from Holland.
• I am from a brown Pinto and a blue Monte Carlo with a T-Top.
• I am from sun-ripened peaches and raw peanuts.
• I am from Rodger, Ashley, Ariana, Alison and Andrew.
• I am from Paint Lick.
• I am from William, Kiley, Henry and Noelle.
• I am from the Carpet Capital of the World.
• I am from sewing machines, fringe machines and log machines.
• I am from scientific research and inspired creativity.
• I am from butterflies and honey bees.
• I am from red birds, blue birds, Robin birds, Bob Whites and bats.
• I am from Berea and Alice Lloyd and EKU (Eastern Kentucky University).
• I am from King James, Charles Dickens, Beatrice Potter, Betty Crocker and Laura Ashley.
• I am from the thousands of students who have taught me.
• I am from the blue Bible books.
• I am from waiting and writing and connecting.
• I am from the library, the lab, the chapel, the mountaintop, the crop field and the lumber yard.
• I am from tomorrow.
Robin Richmond Mason grew up in the Beaverdale community of Whitfield County. She resides with her husband and four children in Paint Lick, Kentucky, and teaches at Eastern Kentucky University. She can be reached via email to beaverdalecolumn@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.