Isn't it curious how we can read a passage many times and then find something new in it that we have never seen before?
In the 14th chapter of the book of Acts, we read the story of a missionary journey in which Paul and Barnabas arrived in Lycaonia to preach the gospel. They shared their message that Christ was the fulfillment of the Old Testament prophecies of a messiah in the synagogues and many Jews and Greeks believed. There were, of course, many who did not believe, and even those who came to hear Paul for the sole purpose of disagreeing and stirring up contentions.
In verse 8, we meet a faith-filled, handicapped man who had never walked. A miraculous healing occurred and the lame man immediately walked and leapt.
When the crowd observed the healing, they were overcome with excitement and concluded that Paul and Barnabas were gods. Verse 11 tells us that "When the people saw what Paul had done, they lifted up their voices, saying in the speech of Lycaonia, 'The gods are come down to us in the likeness of men.'" The group decided that Barnabas was Jupiter and that Paul was Mercurius. The local priests of Jupiter were even caught up in the moment and hurriedly brought garland-draped oxen to be sacrificed to the gods.
When Paul and Barnabas saw the people intended to worship them as gods, they quickly corrected the misperception and again proclaimed the message of the Gospel. Alas, the story of a suffering savior who preached love and grace paled in comparison to a personal visit from two mythological gods. The worshipping, sacrificial crowd became an angry disappointed mob.
The very individuals who had danced with joyous approval of miraculous power and signs one moment were hurling stones and insults the next. A lesson about the fickle nature of man is central to this illustration but for now we will set that aside.
The volatile group was joined by other sideshow seekers, and the geological expression of disappointment increased. The few raining rocks became many. Paul took such a severe stoning in Lycaonia that the satisfied crowd concluded that they had killed him and drug his body outside of the city and dumped it. They probably dumped him in a garbage dump and expected to be fully rid of the preacher, who turned into a healer, who turned into a god, who turned into a disappointment.
This is the part of the story in which I would like to pause and ask a very obvious question. Remember that Paul and Barnabas were side by side throughout the story until the stoning began. Both men were recognized as gods and both were about to be worshipped. Why did Paul bear the stoning alone and, most importantly, "Where was Barnabas?"
It may be true that I remember watching "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" much too vividly. My cynical nature imagines Barnabas diving under a camel wagon. Or maybe he scampered up the nearest sycamore tree in order to watch the events from a safe distance. It wouldn't take a great deal of time for Barnabas to rationalize that one stoned preacher was better than two. He might have pulled his vesture up over his head and slinked backward amid the throng.
With a friend like this, who needs enemies? When the going gets tough, the tough bale out on their friends. Oh, I'm getting more disappointed by the moment, just thinking about it. Barnabas has historically been acclaimed as a great encourager, but a scrupulous analysis might suggest that he was the original icon for silent partners.
Our 21st century mentality has no conception of stoning as a group homicidal process. However, we do want to rely on our companions. I want to think that a good buddy like Barnabas would at least share the first round of the beating with Paul. After all, wasn't it the disciples who had given Barnabas that nickname for his encouraging disposition? Dear old Barney would usually be available for a good word. It appears that Paul was in serious need of some help at the Lycaonian stoning. At this moment, a few phrases of encouragement were at least minimal.
With this assumption, we may find a plausible answer to our question about Barnabas' absence. Barnabas didn't do the least that he could do. He had quickly concluded that it would take more than a pat on the back to sustain Paul as the conflict had developed.
This crowd required far more than a cheerful word. A trite platitude would have been the least that Barnabas could have offered but he didn't choose to do the least, he chose to do the most that he could do. I think that he ran like mad to get the other disciples.
My hypothesis is built upon the fact that in verse 20 we find these words: "As the disciples stood round about him (Paul), he rose up, and came into the city: and the next day he departed with Barnabas to Derbe."
OK, so how did the disciples learn of the beating? Remember, this was before cellphones, pagers and even walkie-talkies. I postulate that Barnabas quickly determined that going for help was his most effective response as the stoning began. He breathlessly located the disciples, shared the news of the crisis, and then raced with them all to the public dump. There they found the stoned scoundrel barely breathing.
A quick paragraph about Paul's recovery begs to be included. Many scholars believe that Paul was in fact stoned to death at Lycaonia. The Greek word originally used in verse 20 to describe Paul's resuscitation is "anistemi," which means to stand up or rise again.
That same word is used 111 times in Scripture and 40 of those times it refers to resurrection from the dead. Whether dead and resurrected or beaten to a near death state is a whole other discussion. The fact is that verse 20 shows us a pummeled man who is able to hike and resume normal activities after a good night of rest.
The final detail that gives me confidence in this assumption is the fact that Paul continued his missionary trek in the company of ole Barnabas.
If Barnabas had played a quick round of hide and seek at the stoning, Paul would have located a more trustworthy traveling companion for the next leg of his journey. The continuation of Paul and Barnabas moves right along without a break in the agenda or the partnership.
Maybe Acts teaches me that I have to leave conflict resolution and extraordinary rescues up to Washington politicians, Dr. Phil and Indiana Jones. Then again maybe it reminds me that Hollywood is pretend and the Gospels are forever.
Robin Richmond Mason grew up in the Beaverdale community of Whitfield County. She resides with her husband and four children in Paint Lick, Kentucky, and teaches at Eastern Kentucky University. She can be reached via email to beaver dalecolumn@yahoo.com.
