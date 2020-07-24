Royal Oaks holds 'Friends and Family Parade'

Royal Oaks recently hosted a “Friends and Family Parade” for the residents. Visitation at Royal Oaks has been discouraged since early March to protect residents from COVID-19. Residents have been encouraged to wear masks. The Gardens, the personal care home of Royal Oaks, has not had visitation since March.
“Our parade was amazing!” said Toni Thompson, retirement counselor who led the planning of the event. “We had over 45 cars participate.”
Hamilton Public Safety led the parade, and family members drove through the campus twice while musicians entertained residents on both sides of the community.
Laurie Wright’s mother, Carole Johnson, has been a resident at Royal Oaks for more than 15 years. Wright said the parade was a wonderful show of support from family and friends to their loved ones who they haven’t been able to spend time with due to COVID-19.
“It was a fun morning, and everyone enjoyed the festive atmosphere — the parade, entertainment, dancing and refreshments,” said Wright. “Royal Oaks continues to go above and beyond to provide a wonderful atmosphere for the independent living community.”
The event included a competition for family and friends who decorated their vehicles. The Powell family received the Best Decorated Car Award. They called themselves “Downtown Clowns” and wore matching outfits and propeller hats. The Joyner family received the Most Spirited Car Award. Their vehicle was decorated with a patriotic theme.
“It was the team effort that really made this parade a huge success,” said Thompson.
