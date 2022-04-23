Dear Bookshelf readers,
The public library staff members at the Dalton, Calhoun and Chatsworth branches are busily preparing this year’s Summer Reading Program, titled “Oceans of Possibilities.” The Collaborative Summer Library Program is part of a national summer reading program supported by the Georgia Public Library Service (our state library) and funded in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).
I had the pleasure of meeting Scott Carey, IMLS chief operating officer, recently at a Facility and Disaster Preparedness Conference. I was asked to speak at this conference to share the ways our library system pivoted to digital delivery of summer programming at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. My talk also focused on service delivery modes during building construction and during a health emergency.
On Sept. 30, 1996, Congress passed the Museum and Library Services Act of 1996, which created the IMLS within the National Foundation on the Arts and the Humanities. IMLS has been funding summer reading programming on a national level for almost 20 years.
The state library provides summer reading materials, technology and related materials for our readers with these important IMLS funds. These funds are distributed equally across our state by a population-driven formula.
The summer reading programs offered at our library are replicated and redesigned for off-site delivery at schools or parks within our community. These off-site programs are planned and delivered in conjunction with local school and philanthropic literacy support groups, thus better targeting locations where our children spend time in the summer.
These additional summer programming locations around the community allow us to reach more children and families.
The strong literacy partnerships our library has formed with local education and philanthropic groups have strengthened our summer reading program and made it one of the more robust such programs in the state.
Our program now provides free books for our young readers to begin building a collection of books in the home.
Library funders, library supporters and philanthropic groups this year contributed funds earmarked for summer reading education programming. This restricted funding along with our increased local operational funding will enable us to offer six weeks of high-quality summer reading programming for children, teens and adults.
I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our partners, supporters, volunteers, boards of trustees and our library staff for creating a fantastic summer program with “Oceans of Possibilities” for our communities.
Happy reading!
