Are you looking for something fun and free to do with the family this holiday season? The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library is bringing back its annual Polar Express event on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. This is a free event for all ages to enjoy.
During the event we will have multiple train trips to read "The Polar Express" by Chris Van Allsburg. While waiting for the conductor to announce your train there will be crafts to make and refreshments to enjoy. Plus, Santa will be there for pictures!
Another special program happening in December is our Citizenship Workshop on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon. This workshop will be hosted at the library but presented by Maria Guijon. Please read a note from Maria below.
“The process by which U.S. citizenship is granted to a lawful permanent resident is called naturalization. Because we know becoming a U.S. citizen is one of the most important decisions an immigrant can make we want to support our community members in taking this step. Participants of this workshop will get an overview of the requirements needed to naturalize. We hope to provide participants a basic understanding of the naturalization process, as well as study material to pass the four parts of the naturalization test, during our time together.”
The plan is to make this a monthly workshop. So be on the lookout for more workshops to come.
The library has more activities planned for December. There are crafts for teens and adults and of course storytime and Move and Groove for the kids. For more information about programs and special events, check out www.ngrl.org or look for us on social media. Each branch in the regional system has its own Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
You can also call the Dalton-Whitfield branch at (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Curbside service also remains available during those hours.
We can’t wait to see you!
