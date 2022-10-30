Dear Bookshelf readers,
This column is typically a platform to celebrate the library and library patrons; however, today it is a call for civic engagement using your pen, phone or computer.
The mission of the community library is large and it takes many hands and many voices. So, to anyone (and everyone) reading this column — we appreciate your support. We ask that our community please contact the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners and the City Council of Dalton to request that annual funding, as submitted by the library director, be granted at the recommended funding levels.
The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library Board of Trustees is appointed by the local boards of education, the city of Dalton and the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners. Public library trustees donate time serving our branch libraries in Calhoun, Chatsworth and our headquarters library in Dalton.
We understand that governmental bodies need to hear from constituents as they consider budgets and allocation of resources.
Please let the elected folks in Whitfield County and the city of Dalton know you support the library and want library information and technology services to be available to the public. Please let them know that our Northwest Georgia Regional Library System is an important community anchor and its headquarters branch funding should be secure to allow it to function effectively.
As community leaders invest time and thought into forming plans for the future and preparing for the best possible version of that future, I would like to assure the community that the public library and the services we provide will be available in modern, safe and attractive facilities that reflect the communities we serve.
Thank you,
Darla Chambliss, director of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System
