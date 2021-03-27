While our building is currently closed to the public, the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library is hard at work offering services via curbside and virtually to our community, but there may be a chance that you haven’t heard of everything we offer. For instance, did you know that we offer monthly take and make kits for children, teens and adults? Today we will take a look at some commonly asked questions regarding what we offer and will share our answers.
How can I get books while the library is closed to the public?
We offer curbside pickup for books and media. You can go online to ngrl.org to register for curbside. Once registered, you can place books on hold through the PINES catalog at gapines.org. We will give you a call when they are ready to pick up at curbside, then you can drop by Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon or 3 to 5 p.m. to get your holds. If you cannot complete the process via computer, you can call us at (706) 876-1360 and we will be glad to help you place the holds.
Are you doing any programs right now?
While we are not doing any programs in person, we are offering virtual recorded programs via Facebook and live virtual programs through Facebook Live. Additionally, for teens we have a special Discord server designed to give them a place to hang out, share memes and participate in live virtual programming geared toward them, such as weekly sessions of Dungeons & Dragons as well as Anime Nights. If you would like more information on how to join our Discord server, you can contact us via Facebook or call the library.
Are you still offering zoo, parks and museum passes?
We are, though the rules have changed on some of these partnership passes while others are not available. For instance, we have the Zoo Atlanta passes for this year, and they work similarly to the way they did in the past. You will check out the DVD and once you’ve watched it, you can return it and we can give you the pass. There are certain blackout days that the zoo will not honor the passes: April 5-9, May 31, July 4, Sept. 6, Oct. 11, Nov. 25, Dec. 25. If you would like to inquire about specific passes, feel free to give us a call with any questions you have.
How do I use eBooks?
You can download the Libby app from Google Play or the Apple Apps store, or access it from our download page, ngrl.org/downloads. Once it is downloaded to your preferred device, it will take you through the registration process.
When it asks you for a library, you can select Dalton-Whitfield County, and there is another option called Georgia Destination Download (GADD) that is available to card holders in participating library systems. The Northwest Georgia Regional Library System is a participating system.
GADD gives you access to thousands more eBooks, audiobooks and eMagazines. If you already have a Libby account set up, you can add GADD as a secondary download location. More information about Libby (and a great children’s eBook collection called eRead Kids) is available on our download page.
Hopefully these quick answers can give you some insight into what we are offering right now. We are striving to offer services in any way we can during this time to serve our community. If you have a specific question or perhaps one the article did not cover, feel free to reach out to us via social media or phone call.
Logan Petty is the young adult coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.