We have a special event coming up that I want to share with you. I hope you can join us for our book talk and signing event with author Janisse Ray on Monday at 5 p.m. Ray wrote “The Woods of Fannin County,” a book based on a true story set in Georgia.
Ray is known for her literacy nonfiction. “The Woods of Fannin County” is her first novel. While the book is a work of fiction it is based on the true story of eight children who disappeared from a house in Morganton. They were taken to a shack on a remote mountain in Blue Ridge and pretty much left on their own for four years.
Ray was able to talk with the now-grown children in 2015. If you want to learn more about this and talk with the author please attend the event.
The Dalton State College Roberts Library was wonderful enough to partner with us for this event. They will have the author at the college for students and faculty earlier in the day. Our event is free and open to the public.
There are so many programs and events coming up in September. Here is a look at just a few.
Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Move and Groove: Kids will rhyme, learn, sing, wiggle and dance during this fun time for active little ones and their caregivers. This program is designed for kids ages up to 4, but all children are welcome.
Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m. TnT: Game On at The Library: Open to sixth- to 12th-graders. Tweens and teens are welcome to explore and enjoy our library’s collection of board games and video game consoles.
Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 4 p.m. Storytime: We read 2-3 stories with a craft or activity following. This week’s theme is fall. Prekindergarten to fifth grade but all ages welcome.
Thursday, Sept. 7, at 4:30 p.m. DIY at the Library: Marbled Mugs. Give a coffee mug a marbled effect with nail polish. All supplies provided. Ages 18-plus.
Monday, Sept. 11, from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids Library Lab: 8-Bit Art IRL. Fuse beads were such a hit during the summer that we brought them back. Freehand a design or use a template. When you’re all done, we’ll iron it together. First- through fifth-graders.
Monday, Sept. 11, at 4:30 p.m. Bird Nerd: Nature Journaling: Become a better observer of the world around you as you slow down and record your experiences. No experience necessary. Bring a journal and a pencil or pen. Presented by Jennifer DesRochers with the Northwest Georgia Nature Club. Ages 18-plus; Spanish translator will be present.
Monday, Sept. 18 at 4:30 p.m. Budgeting 101: Learn how to manage your income to budget for expenses, save for emergencies, eliminate debt and plan for retirement. Presentation by Georgia United Credit Union. Ages 18-plus; Spanish translator will be present.
Thursday, Sept. 21, at 3 p.m. Beginner ESOL (English for speakers of other languages) Course: Interested in becoming a student of the English language? Practice and learn with Dalton State College Professor Brian Hibbs with a beginner-level English course. Ages 18-plus; Spanish translator will be present.
Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 4:30 p.m. TnT: Sketch and Snack: Autumn Edition: Teens and tweens are invited to join the library for an afternoon of artistic exploration and tasty treats. Unleash your imagination and capture the essence of autumn on paper while connecting with fellow young artists. All supplies are provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own materials. Sixth- through 12th-graders.
We have fun, free programs all year long. For more information about our programs and events, please visit ngrl.org or look for us on Facebook (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary) or Instagram (@daltongalibrary). We can’t wait to see you!
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
