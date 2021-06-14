For this bookworm, there are few pleasures greater than discovering a new author I like and reading my way through their works one after another. It gives me the same rush as finding a fantastic TV series, immersing myself in its world one episode at a time. It creates the same anticipation as trying a new entree at a favorite restaurant. Because an author’s works generally share a defined voice and style, each book offers something new wrapped in something familiar.
For my latest author binge, I’ve been devouring the dark, mysterious thrillers of Riley Sager. Sager is the author of five novels, one of which is scheduled for release this summer. You’ll have to be fast to get that one off the library shelves before I do. While each of Sager’s books toys with a trope of the mystery/horror genre, don’t get too comfortable thinking you’ve read this one before. Sager winks at the reader by including expected characters or settings and subverting them. His upcoming novel, “Survive the Night,” reportedly contains references to more than 40 movies — see if you can find them all.
Since Sager’s novels are stand-alone, I recommend starting with the one that catches your interest most. Fans of Gillian Flynn’s smash hit “Gone Girl” will enjoy “Final Girls” or “The Last Time I Lied,” both about women who need to unravel their past to outrun the insidious danger of their present. If you enjoyed the unsettling domestic horror of “The Stepford Wives” or “Rosemary’s Baby” by Ira Levin, try “Lock Every Door.” Apartment sitter Ingrid lands a dream job staying in the elite and historic Bartholomew, only to discover there are secrets behind every door.
If you watched “The Haunting of Hill House” and didn’t have to sleep with the lights on afterward, congratulations. Also, “Home Before Dark” is written for you. My favorite of Sager’s books, “Home Before Dark,” follows Maggie, the new heir to and resident of a famously-haunted estate in which she grew up ... one she thought her father had sold decades ago. Maggie does not believe in ghost stories, but even at her most skeptical she’ll have to come to grips with the twisted mystery that also calls the estate home.
Our library’s collection is full of great reads, and currently you can check them out through curbside service or in the library by appointment. Book your appointment time at ngrl.setmore.com.
You can find information and updates about our summer reading challenge, take-and-make kits and virtual programs at ngrl.org, or on social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter).
Happy reading!
Lizzy Gregory Stuckey is the youth services manager for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
