Georgia native Ashley Callahan captures the stories of creators, of cultures and of communities through the histories of objects. An independent scholar and curator with a focus on American decorative arts, design and craft, Callahan finds inspiration close to home.
For instance, her book “Southern Tufts: The Regional Origins and National Craze for Chenille Fashion” charts the history of chenille, both as an evolving trend and as the birth of the tufted textile industry here in northwest Georgia. Fashion lovers and local history buffs, put that one on your “to read” list. We asked Callahan to share more about her approach to research and writing with us.
Question: Tell us about your writing process and the way you brainstorm story ideas.
Callahan: I am a decorative arts historian and curator, so I write nonfiction books and articles about decorative arts topics. When I am writing about a historical topic, I collect as much information as I can through research — in archives and libraries, in newspaper databases, through interviews, etc. — then I organize the information and try to present it in a clear way. I often find ideas by visiting museums and archives and talking to other people interested in decorative arts.
Q: Do you believe in writer’s block?
Callahan: Certainly there are times when it is hard to write, but with nonfiction, I can always move on to another part of the history and return later to a sticky spot. Also, my husband, Mark, is a really good/tough editor, so he can help me get back on track.
Q: How did you celebrate the publishing of your first book?
Callahan: My first book was on the Hungarian-American artist Ilonka Karasz, and it accompanied an exhibition at the Georgia Museum of Art in Athens in 2003. I had a big party at my house after the opening reception for the exhibition and celebrated with Athens friends, my family, and many members of Ilonka’s family.
Q: What other authors are you friends with? How do they help you become a better writer?
Callahan: Living in Athens, I know a lot of people at UGA (the University of Georgia) who write, and I get to meet a lot of writers when they visit Athens to give talks.
I think that being a good reader helps you become a better writer.
Q: If you were given the opportunity to form a book club with your favorite authors of all time, which legends or contemporary writers would you want to become a part of the club?
Callahan: Well, my son Arrow and I are members of Mac’s Book Club Show Book Club, which children’s author Mac Barnett started at the beginning of the pandemic. That satisfies my book club needs. Though, if I could be in a book club with President Obama ... that would be spectacular!
Q: How do you think the concepts such as Kindle and e-books have changed the present or future of reading?
Callahan: Personally, I prefer reading actual, physical books, but I appreciate the “less stuff” aspects of digital books for their clutter and environmental aspects. I think that reading good writing is important regardless of the format, so if some people prefer digital books and if that can make books accessible to more people, then that’s great.
I also enjoy listening to audiobooks during family car trips — they help us pass the time and we get to have a pleasant shared experience. And podcasts can be a nice way to experience books as well; I particularly like Phoebe Reads a Mystery.
Q: Can you tell us about your current projects?
Callahan: For the last couple of years I have been working with the University of Georgia Press on a book about Frankie Welch. She was born in Rome, Georgia, and opened a dress shop in Alexandria, Virginia, in the early 1960s. She was a good friend of Betty Ford’s and designed the dress that Ford donated to the First Ladies Collection at the Smithsonian Institution. Welch is best known as a scarf designer, and created thousands of custom scarf designs for businesses, universities, institutions, individuals, conferences, etc. The book, which will be lavishly illustrated, is with the editor now and should be printed by the end of the year. I also am curating an exhibition on Welch for the Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library at the university (of Georgia) that will open this time next year.
Q: Any advice you would like to give to aspiring writers?
Callahan: I have found it helpful and interesting to write about topics that are, in some way, close to home. Writing about chenille fashion (“Southern Tufts: The Regional Origins and National Craze for Chenille Fashion,” UGA Press, 2015) was fun because I got to spend time in Dalton and Tunnel Hill interviewing people and searching through the collections at Crown Gardens and the Bandy Heritage Center.
For my Frankie Welch project, I have worked with archival collections at UGA and in Rome. When I started researching Ilonka Karasz, I was in graduate school at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., and I got to work with her niece, who lived nearby in Alexandria. Later I wrote about Ilonka’s sister, Mariska Karasz, and spent more time with their wonderful family. So, yes, I suggest writing about topics that are in some way close to home — use the knowledge and experience and access that you have to write something special.
• Ashley Callahan’s books are available through the UGA Press and the Georgia Museum of Art. The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library also has several of her works, which you can check out through curbside service. To get started, visit ngrl.org/curbside.
Lizzy Gregory Stuckey is the youth services manager for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
