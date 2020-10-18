I want to introduce you to local author Bobby Nash. Nash is an award-winning author of novels, comic books, short stories, screenplays and more. He is also a member of the International Association of Media Tie-in Writers and International Thriller Writers. And on occasion he appears in movies and TV shows, usually standing behind your favorite actor.
I met Nash at the first annual Next Chapter Con in Ringgold. He has so many gritty action novels and graphic novels to choose from that I had to buy some for the library and get his contact information so I could get him to be a part of our author spotlight. To learn more about Nash, read on.
Question: Tell us about your writing process and the way you brainstorm story ideas.
Nash: I would love to say that I have a set way of doing things, but my schedule makes that difficult. I spend time at the writing desk every day. I may miss one here and there, but most days I’m in the office by one or two in the afternoon. I am not a morning person so I don’t get an early start unless I have to and even then, I’m probably grumbling about doing it. Ha! Ha!
My day starts with answering emails, checking stats, following up with conventions, interviews, podcasts, etc., doing a little promotion, and checking in on social media, which is also part of my promotion efforts. After that, I get in a few hours of writing time until time to make dinner. A few hours later, I return to the office for some nighttime writing until the early a.m. I watch a little TV before bed to help wind down. So far, this schedule works for me.
Q: What is your writing Kryptonite?
Nash: Nice, bright, shiny things that distract me. It’s really easy to get bogged down in social media or promotion, or whatever, and not actually accomplish any writing. All of the things I do are important to the job of being a writer, but there’s nothing to promote if you don’t write. Keeping myself focused is key.
Q: How did you celebrate the publishing of your first book?
Nash: I remember smiling for two solid weeks the day I held my first novel ("Evil Ways") in my hand. We didn’t celebrate big, which I kind of regret now. My family and I went out to dinner to celebrate. My parents did hold a book signing at their house not long after the novel came out and invited family and friends. That was fun.
Q: What other authors are you friends with, and how do they help you become a better writer?
Nash: I have been fortunate to meet and become friends with a number of writers over the years through conventions, online chats, signings, events, and this year, virtual panels. I won’t try to list names as there are many and I don’t want anyone to feel left out, but I will say that the writing community has been so very kind and welcoming to me. Even when I was starting out, there was no shortage of writers around offering me their congratulations and offering an ear if I had questions. I have tried to pay that same openness forward as much as possible.
Over the years, my writer friends have been great sounding boards for ideas, to help me work through problems, and to even talk me off a literary ledge when the words weren’t flowing or my characters stopped listening to me. That last one happens more often than you might imagine.
Q: If you were given the opportunity to form a book club with your favorite authors of all time, which legends or contemporary writers would you want to become a part of the club?
Nash: Oh, man. That would be tough. I would love to talk writing mystery/thrillers with Michael Connelly, Stephen J. Cannell, Mickey Spillane, Alex Kava, Michael Crichton and Donald J. Sobol. That would be a fun group.
Q: How do you think the concepts such as Kindle and ebooks have changed the present or future of reading?
Nash: In many cases, the advent of the ebook has opened up many avenues for indie authors because it has allowed them to get the books directly into the hands of readers. I also think that it is easier to tell a story in virtually any size with ebook instead of stretching to fit a certain number of pages in print. This way, you can let the story be however long, or short, it needs to be.
There’s also the anonymity of what you are reading. When I was a teenager, reading science fiction, media tie-ins or comic books were sure to get you laughed at by the cool kids. With ebooks, no one sees the cover of what you are reading. This is also true for romance novels and erotica. No one knows what you’re reading.
Q: What marketing strategies do you find most helpful?
Nash: Events really work for me. Being where I can talk to potential readers of my books like conventions, conferences, book signings and the like are excellent ways to promote to an audience who already has an interest in reading if they are at the event. Being part of virtual panels, podcasts, radio and TV are also good for reaching an audience, though happen less often. Social media is helpful, but again, you’re only reaching a niche audience. I do a mix and match of all of these things. I also like doing pre-promotion, building interest in books before they are on sale. The important thing to remember is that promotion happens every day. It’s like a plant. If I don’t water and tend to it, the flower won’t grow. If I don’t promote the books, they don’t sell.
Q: Can you tell us about your current projects?
Nash: Thanks for asking. I am always working on multiple projects. I’m currently working on a short story for an anthology, the sixth book in my Snow series, “Snow Down,” and the third book (of four) in my Hunter Houston: Horror Hunter series, “Hunter Houston and the True Believers.”
While working on those, I also have two serialized novels running on my Patreon page (www.patreon.com/bobbynash). “Evil Intent” is the sequel to “Evil Ways,” a thriller. “Lance Star and the Crown of Gengis Kai” is an action/thriller in the vein of the old pulps. Each of these have chapters released each week until the story is finished. It will then go into production for official publication. Patreon is a pay site, but a great place to get the serialized stories, sneak peeks at upcoming projects and other free content. “Lance Star and the Crown of Gengis Kai” is also being serialized at https://newpulpheroes.com/lance-star-sky-ranger although it’s a few chapters behind Patreon.
There’s other projects in the pipeline beyond these as well.
Q: Any advice you would like to give to aspiring writers?
Nash: First of all, have fun with your writing. Write the kind of stories you love. Don’t try to make yourself write what you don’t enjoy. Trust me. I’ve been there. It’s no fun. Then, it’s important to know what your goals are. Do you want to write as a career? If so, you have to treat it like a job. That means writing even when you don’t feel like it. Want to write as a hobby? Nothing wrong with that at all. You can probably wait for inspiration to strike to write. Both ways are perfectly acceptable.
Once you know your big goal, set attainable goals between where you start and your big goal. When you achieve those goals, celebrate them. At one time in my life, just getting a story published was a goal. I met that goal and was thrilled. Then I worked toward my next goal and the next and the next. I’m still working toward new goals on my way toward the bigger goals. I still have a way to go.
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
