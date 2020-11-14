I want to introduce you to local photographer and author David B. Jenkins.
Jenkins is a visual historian. The first time I met him, I had the wonderful realization that he was responsible for the book “Rock City Barns: A Passing Era.”
Jenkins has photographed and written guidebooks for a number of American cities. Documentary assignments have taken him all over the world. He has gone to 28 countries on five continents. His articles and/or photographs have appeared in American Heritage, Financial Planning, Georgia, Old Farmer's Almanac, Omni, Outdoors, Money, The Philadelphia Inquirer Sunday Magazine, Rangefinder, Shutterbug, Southern Living and Time. To learn more about Jenkins’ thoughts on writing, keep reading.
Question: Tell us about your writing process and the way you brainstorm story ideas.
Jenkins: I should make it clear that I'm not primarily a writer. I am primarily a photographer and I write because it helps me sell my photography.
I'm not a novelist. I write nonfiction travel books and magazine articles and illustrate them with my photographs. I have no particular process. I just sit down and write if I have something on my mind. For books, my inspiration is an email from a publisher or just some area of interest that I may have. Magazine articles are much the same — I just write about things that interest me and then try to sell them. I have no particular idea-generating process but I'm interested in a lot of things, so I have more ideas than I have time and resources to pursue them..
Since I write travel books and articles, I have to do quite a bit of research. I consult books and articles by other writers and do extensive online research.
I write in my office or on my screen porch if the weather is nice.
I don't write any set number of hours per day — just whatever it takes to get the job done. For my book “Backroads & Byways of Georgia” (Countryman Press, 2017) I wrote about 56,000 words in about six months.
Q: How did you celebrate the publishing of your first book?
Jenkins: There was a big reception at Rock City Gardens when my first book “Rock City Barns: A Passing Era” was published in 1996 (this was my first major book, although I had written smaller books before that).
Q: What other authors are you friends with, and how do they help you become a better writer and photographer?
Jenkins: Only B.A."Tony" King, and we never met — just a phone and email friend. I learned a lot about style from him and Richard W. Brown, whom I also never met. Both of these, by the way, are primarily photographers, as I am.
Q: How do you think the concepts such as Kindle and ebooks have changed the present or future of reading?
Jenkins: Actually, I think more people are probably reading now.
Q: What marketing strategies do you find most helpful?
Jenkins: Find a publisher and let him do the work. That said, I've done a ton of book signings. To market the “Rock City Barns” book, I sent news releases to papers throughout the Southeast and Midwest. I also adapted magazine articles and photo features from the book and sold them to about 20 magazines, including American Heritage.
Q: Can you tell us about your current projects?
Jenkins: Working on an article about Georgia courthouses and a book, “Lost Barns of Rock City,” among others. Have also been asked to do a second edition of “Backroads & Byways of Georgia,” which I will probably start this month.
Q: Any advice you would like to give to aspiring writers?
Jenkins: Ask yourself this: Do you want to write, or do you want to be a writer? It's not the same thing. Lots of people want to be writers, because it's somehow considered to be glamorous. But actual writing is drudge work. You have to want to do it for the thing itself; to get your thoughts and ideas out before the world. Also, there's not a lot of money in it for the time and effort it takes.
If you simply want to be known as a "writer," you're just another dilettante.
If you want to write, sit down in front of that computer and write. If you have ideas, write about them. If you have no ideas, go do something else until you do. If they never come, you're not a writer.
No amount of attendance at workshops, symposia, etc., will make you a writer. But if you're interested in things, whatever they may be, write about them. If you have something to say, you'll find a way to say it. Don't worry if it's not polished — that's what editors are for.
As the photography editor at National Geographic told me when I once asked for work there, "We're up to our necks in photographers, but only up to our ankles in ideas."
You can find some of Jenkins’ books in our library’s collection, and currently you can check them out through our curbside service. To get started, visit https://ngrl.org/curbside/. You can find information and updates about our resources, services and virtual programs on our website, https://ngrl.org/, or on social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter).
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
