This week I corresponded with an author who once lived in a possibly haunted farmhouse that was built in 1880.
She says that outside the house people have seen a ghostly farmer wearing overalls and a straw hat; a phantom white cat has been sighted moseying along the hallway and stairwell inside.
Georgiana Kotarski is a graduate of the University of the South (aka Sewanee), home of a famous ghost, the Headless Gownsman. She received her graduate degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where she says several entities spook students and faculty alike.
Her book which we are featuring today, “Ghosts of the Southern Tennessee Valley,’’ garnered this blurb from a reader on Goodreads.com: “As one would expect there are several stories of Civil War ghosts, including one about a Union soldier who is still mad because a little old lady pushed him down her stairs; but there are many other types of haunts that are documented. The writing style is very fluid, and regardless of the subject matter this is a very fun read … this is as good as ghost books get.”
Kotarski expounded on her works and her writing style. Thanks again to Georgiana for sharing her time with us.
Q: Any advice you would like to give to aspiring writers?
Kotarski: Read! A lot! You learn more about writing through the good efforts of other writers than almost any other approach. And don’t sit down at the keyboard thinking you have to type out that perfect first sentence. Type whatever comes to mind, keep typing, and then see what you have. Such almost mindless writing can often lead to a great idea or direction. Even if it doesn’t, you have something to work with and mold.
As to the craft of writing word-by-word, minimize forms of “be,” and use strong, action verbs instead. Don’t fall in love with adjectives. And if you just can’t make a sentence work, consider getting rid of it altogether.
Q: Do you believe in writer’s block?
Kotarski: Yes. Any kind of creativity can be blocked. The more distraught we get, the harder it is to break it. We must accept it before we can work through it.
Q: How did you celebrate the publishing of your first book?
Kotarski: My publisher hosted a publication party for me in Chattanooga.
Q: How do you think the concepts such as Kindle and ebooks have changed the present or future of reading?
Kotarski: I suspect they allow authors who are self-published to more easily get their work out there to readers. A digital chapter or ebook is much less expensive to produce than a hard copy.
Q: What marketing strategies do you find most helpful?
Kotarski: I’ve always preferred to get out and meet my readers. I learn what they like or don’t like and they are more likely to remember me when we’ve chatted in person.
Q: Can you tell us about your current projects?
Kotarski: I’m working on a set of humorous memoirs. The first is about my failure as a military wife, and the second is about my effort to redeem myself from that experience by farming.
• “Ghosts of the Southern Tennessee Valley” can be checked out with your PINES library card.
