Author J.L. Lawrence writes young adult and adult books filled with fantasy, action adventure and mystery. Lawrence lives in the Nashville, Tennessee, area with her family. Read on to learn more about Lawrence, her writing process and tips for new authors.
Question: Can you tell us about your writing process and the way you brainstorm story ideas?
Lawrence: I start with developing the idea in my head and then breaking it down into three main parts or sections. Then, I put everything into a grid to make sure I understand how the book will flow and that it has enough depth.
I don’t really have a favorite place to write because I usually have to take advantage of whatever time I have available wherever that may be. I do really enjoy writing retreats because I feel more of those creative juices flowing when I’m with fellow authors.
I do a lot of research but not as much as other authors because I write fantasy. That means I get to create my worlds and the rules of those realms. However, it still requires research. Typically, I write one or two books a year depending on length. This year I wrote three Christmas novellas, edited my young adult series for re-release, and I’ve almost finished a new middle-grade book.
Q: What is your inspiration for writing?
Lawrence: My inspiration has been different for each series although most comes from my vivid imagination I’ve had since childhood. My Mystic series had been building in my mind for years, and I finally felt that I had to write it down. My young adult series came about because my daughter asked me why I didn’t write something she could read. So, we worked together to create the YA series.
As for the Christmas novellas, I wanted something lighthearted and cheerful that brought love and hope into focus. It’s a little different than my fantasy worlds, but it was a fun adventure to undertake. For my new middle-grade series, I just felt compelled to keep building the fantasy worlds and include my love of mythical creatures.
Q: Do you believe in writer’s block?
Lawrence: So far, I haven’t really had writer’s block. I’ve had distractions that kept me from writing or caused me to put it aside for a while. That’s why I use the grid system I mentioned earlier. With all my chapters sort of mapped out, it keeps me moving forward even if I still have some details or nuances to figure out.
Q: How did you celebrate the publishing of your first book?
Lawrence: Honestly, I didn’t do anything big for my first book. I was at an author retreat with some close friends. They helped me through the process, and we had a celebratory dinner. I probably haven’t celebrated my book releases enough over the years.
Q: What other authors are you friends with? How do they help you become a better writer?
Lawrence: My two closest author friends are Jeanne Hardt and Emma Leigh Reed. Jeanne also serves as my editor and does an amazing job at keeping me on task and making my stories shine. Emma is my travel buddy. We do lots of events and shows. We’re adding a Comic Con this year into the mix. I wouldn’t have made it this far without them. Their constant support is integral to my success.
Q: If you were given the opportunity to form a book club with your favorite authors of all time, which legends or contemporary writers would you want to become a part of the club?
Lawrence: I’d have to invite Tolkien and J.K. Rowling because I love their works of fantasy and they inspired me to write in that genre. I also highly respect Sherrilyn Kenyon, Christine Feehan and Nora Roberts (especially her supernatural series). Of course, Jeanne Hardt and Emma Leigh Reed would have to be there along with some of my other author friends including Cynthia Gail and Kenyon Henry.
Q: How do you think the concepts such as Kindle and ebooks have changed the present or future of reading?
Lawrence: In some respects, I think it’s made reading more accessible. For those that need larger print or to hear the words, they have much more capabilities through eformats. It does present its own challenges, but I only see it continuing to grow in the future. A reader can download 40 books and it only takes up the size of a tablet or can be accessed on their phones. Forty hard copies would be a lot to store or deal with.
At many of my events, many readers still say there’s nothing like the feel of actually holding the book in their hands. I hope that continues to be the case for most readers. I think both types are necessary.
Q: What marketing strategies do you find most helpful?
Lawrence: I’m still working to find the greatest marketing strategies. I’ve had some success with sites such as Freebooksy and attending multiple events like Comic Cons or Mistletoe Merchants shows. I have increased my social media presence but still have a long way to go to maximize my potential. I guess you could say I’m still a work in progress on this one.
Q: Can you tell us about your current projects?
Lawrence: I just finished my Christmas Wishes series. It follows three siblings on their path to finding love with a little help from Old Saint Nick. It’s a little different from my usual series, but I enjoyed telling their story. I’m also working on a new middle-grade series titled “The Dragon Master Chronicles.” The first book will be titled “Tower of Mythos” and takes place in the land of Draconia. It’s full of adventure and mystical creatures.
My next big project is my Shadow Warrior Series. I’ve been trying to write this one for a while and hope to have the first novel ready by the end of 2023. It will be a three-book series wrapping up one of the storylines from the Mystic series.
Q: Any advice you would like to give to aspiring writers?
Lawrence: The most important piece is don’t give up. This is a profession where you have to take a lot of rejection and realize not everyone is going to like your story. It’s hard to break through and find success. My next recommendation is to find a good editor (not a family member, friend or neighbor but a professional editor). I see so many authors indie publish or use small press options, and they are not properly edited. I’ve learned the hard way how important that aspect can be. My last thought is to keep the faith. If you believe in your idea, stick with it and see it through.
