I want to introduce you to author Janie Dempsey Watts. She is a native of Chattanooga and after spending years in California she returned to North Georgia to live closer to family.
Watts received journalism degrees from the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Southern California. She has written multiple books, one of which is a children’s picture book, and she has had stories published in Christian Science Monitor, Guideposts and the Chicken Soup for the Soul series. Read on to see her thoughts on the writing process, writer’s block, her current projects and more.
Question: Tell us about your writing process and the way you brainstorm story ideas.
Watts: First, I see, hear, read or experience something that sparks my interest. For example, when I hear a train whistle, I imagine how someone else may be hearing it, too. Is this person wandering the tracks, waiting for a chance to jump aboard a slow train to get out of town? Then I think “what if” the person I am seeing in my mind is running away from something. From what? Why? Is someone chasing him? The seed of a story is born.
Research will tell me if this story is feasible or has a basis in reality. I have never jumped onto a slow-moving train, although I have felt like running away sometimes. Haven’t we all? Research will help ground my story in reality, a good springboard for the kind of fiction I like to write.
My favorite place to write is at my desk in my home, but I also have a little notebook to take notes if I am out and about.
Writing a book takes me a long time. My first novel took two years, while my second novel took 10 years. The amount of research needed dictates how long I take to create and structure the story.
I write in spurts and when I can find the peace and quiet to do so. For me, solitude inspires my creativity.
Q: What is your writing Kryptonite?
Watts: Being distracted by what’s going on around me. And the news. After all, I majored in journalism, and I can justify needing to know what’s going on in the world. Oh, and my horses, of course.
Q: Do you believe in writer’s block?
Watts: Writer’s block is real. It’s the little voice that says “What can your story possibly matter in the scheme of things?” Or “Hasn’t that already been written?” There are a thousand reasons not to move forward, and daily distractions, so a writer must be obsessed with an idea to keep moving forward.
Q: How did you celebrate the publishing of your first book?
Watts: A box of my books arrived at my front door. After I tore it open, I pulled out a copy of “Moon Over Taylor’s Ridge,” turned the pages, and breathed in the smell of ink on paper. I ran my fingers along the satiny cover. The miracle of a new birth, my first book. Then I promptly put down the book and looked over my list of people who needed a copy, my plan to get my baby out into the world.
Q: What other authors are you friends with, how do they help you become a better writer?
Watts: Jill McCorkle, Connie May Fowler, Cassie Dandridge Selleck, Natasha Bauman, Ruth P. Watson, Victoria Thurman, Ray Atkins and Amber Lanier Nagle are but a few. All have generously offered me advice along the way and inspired me with their works.
Q: If you were given the opportunity to form a book club with your favorite authors of all time, which legends or contemporary writers would you want to become a part of the club?
Watts: Zora Neal Hurston, Sue Monk Kidd, Alice Walker, Flannery O’Conner, Daphne du Maurier, John Irving, Lisa See and Adriani Trigiani. And just for fun, I’d invite Margaret Mitchell and Oscar Wilde. What a lively conversation we would have!
Q: What marketing strategies do you find most helpful?
Watts: I find the most effective strategy is to write the best book you can and tell people about it whenever you can. Don’t be shy about sharing a good story — yours! I enjoy giving book talks, doing interviews for blogs, podcasts, radio and TV, and mingling with other authors at literary events. I’ve found that other authors are helpful and exchange their marketing ideas.
Q: Can you tell us about your current projects?
Watts: Since I love horses and have never written a horse story, I decided it is time. My current project is researching a story that features a horse and two characters who appeared in my first novel. I have written several chapters, and the story is unfolding in my head.
Q: Any advice you would like to give to aspiring writers?
Watts: Believe in your story and bring it to life. The world always needs another good story.
• If you are interested in finding out more about Watts, check out her website: https://www.janiewatts.com.
If you are interested in her books you can find them on her website, on Amazon or drop by the library and check one out from our local author section. You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, Curbside service also remains available during those hours.
We can’t wait to see you!
