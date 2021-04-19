This week’s Author Spotlight focuses on local author John Shivers, who has penned and published more than 20 novels. His newest novel, “Unwillingly Amish,” just released this week. He kindly shared his insights with us in an interview recently.
Question: Tell us about your writing process and the way you brainstorm story ideas.
Shivers: I’ve just finished the first draft of book No. 22 and all my book plots have come to me in the same manner. I don’t brainstorm ideas; rather, they just come to me. Suddenly, and usually unexpected. Like a faucet gushing water. If I don’t capture it at that moment, often I lose it. I’ve tried working from an outline versus starting with the initial idea and letting the words flow from my mind/fingertips. I do better without the outline. I cannot write creatively in longhand. There’s something about the connection from my brain to my fingers to the keyboard and onto the screen. Research varies, since all my books are fiction, depending on the storyline. Unfortunately, I can’t always write every day, but I try to at least log in a few hundred words, although I have turned out as many as 10,000 words when I’ve been able to sit at the computer for a long day. My first book, “Hear My Cry,” was 96,000 words and I completed the first draft in 49 consecutive days.
Q: What is your writing Kryptonite?
Shivers: Doubting what I’ve written. I had attempted several books, but could never complete them because I would go back and read what I’d already written and get bogged down. A writer with much more experience than me told me to print out what I’d written each day, then put those pages upside-down in a box, and not look at them until I’d written the final word of the first draft. It works! But if I ever stop and read in mid-project, it wreaks havoc on the whole process.
Q: Do you believe in writer’s block?
Shivers: Yes. Some days it’s all too real for me. The only way I can combat it is to do something entirely different. I’m a self-taught needlepoint artist, and when writer’s block hits, I walk away from the keyboard, pick up a piece of needlepoint, and can usually work through whatever is blocking me. With me, writer’s block isn’t so much the inability to write, but the indecision on how the action should proceed to advance the plot.
Q: How did you celebrate the publishing of your first book?
Shivers: “Hear My Cry” was the first volume of a trilogy about an unlikely domestic violence victim. This book was released at a big fundraising gala for a domestic violence facility.
Q: What other authors are you friends with, and how do they help you become a better writer?
Shivers: Joe Lee of Brandon, Mississippi; Mignon Ballard of Calhoun; Jane Tesh of Mt. Airy, North Carolina; the late Georgia writer/author Celestine Sibley. We bounce ideas, writing problems off of each other. We commiserate over marketing and sales issues. It’s nice to talk to others who are in the trenches with you.
Q: If you were given the opportunity to form a book club with your favorite authors of all time, which legends or contemporary writers would you want to become a part of the club?
Shivers: Mark Twain, Celestine Sibley, Eugenia Price, John Grisham, Harper Lee, Margaret Mitchell, Jane Tesh, Mignon Ballard, Joe Lee, Carolyn Hart. Most any mystery writer.
Q: How do you think concepts such as Kindle and ebooks have changed the present or future of reading?
Shivers: For certain ebooks are probably here to stay. While I still love the smell of a new book and the feel of a real book in my hand, I also buy and read electronic books. Hopefully, given that younger people today tend to shy away from traditional books and even reading in general, these people who walk around with some kind of electronic device almost attached to them will be willing to give reading and books a chance if they can read them this way. If I’m going to write, I need to sell that writing. I don’t care which format they select, just as long as they select one or the other and hopefully read.
Q: What marketing strategies do you find most helpful?
Shivers: Constant and consistent communication with your readers. Thanks to the internet this is much easier, and cheaper, than the paper and postage approach. For me, I do much better money-wise if I can speak for a few minutes to a group, say at a library or bookstore, and then offer my books for sale. If I just set up a table at a library, for example, where people simply pass by, sales aren’t nearly as good. If the writer can sell himself/herself to the reader, that reader will buy subsequent books. This is how I’ve built my list of readers. Zoom and similar means are also good, but nothing replaces that person-to-person approach.
Q: Can you tell us about your current projects?
Shivers: My 21st book, “Unwillingly Amish,” released on April 16. It’s gotten some good pre-publication comments. Just last night, I finished “A Blessing for Christmas,” my 2021 Christmas book. Background: In 2018, at the insistence of a long-time faithful reader, I wrote and published a “Christmas story.” I saw it as a one-time deal, but the reception was unreal. Readers compared the story to a Hallmark movie, and wanted to know what the 2019 book would be about. Fast forward, I’ve written a Christmas book every year.
Q: Any advice you would like to give to aspiring writers?
Shivers: Believe in yourself and don’t give up. But be prepared to pay your dues, because very few writers make it big the first time out. Or the 25th time out. And understand that most writers need instruction and experience to become a better writer. Also, the real writing is done in the editing and rewriting process after the first draft is finished. I was 11 when I vowed I would become a writer, and I did that, working for my hometown newspaper. But my dream was to write books, and 44 years later, “Hear My Cry,” my very first book, was released.
We want to thank John again for taking time to share with us. If you would like to read more, you can check his books out through our library. Curbside and appointment-based browsing are currently available. For more information, check our website at NGRL.org.
Logan Petty is the young adult coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
