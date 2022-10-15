Today I’ll introduce you to an award-winning, nationally-published author of seven children’s books. She believes writing books for young people has to be a passion, and discovered this for herself in 2014 when she started writing stories for her young daughter.
Katherine Bartlett studied at The Juilliard School and now lives on a small homestead in Dalton with her family (along with dogs, a cat, a duck and chickens). Also, Katherine Bartlett is her pen name. Her real name and the name most people know her by is Sarah Flanagan. But she is so used to her pen name that she even answers to Katherine now.
Bartlett expounded on her works and her writing style. Thanks again to Katherine/Sarah for sharing her time with us.
Question: Tell us about your writing process and the way you brainstorm story ideas.
Bartlett: I usually brainstorm ideas by being around my animals. All of my books are based around animals and pets so seeing their personalities really helps me think of new stories. To create a new picture book, it usually takes me about a day to write the actual script if I’ve been inspired by something. Then it goes to the illustrator and editor.
Q: What is your inspiration for writing?
Bartlett: My inspiration for writing would have to be my daughter. When she was 5 years old I published my first children’s book because I wanted her to have something to always remember me by.
Q: Do you believe in writer’s block?
Bartlett: Yes, I do. I have a harder time writing longer stories like chapter books. I get writer’s block when it is a book meant for much older children. I am able to have more freedom with picture books because they are meant for a young audience and are so much fun to write.
Q: How did you celebrate the publishing of your first book?
Bartlett: When “Mr. Pete, Where Are Your Feet?” was published, I remember going out to dinner to celebrate with my family. It was very special because Mr. Pete was a parakeet we owned. At the time, we had over 15 parrots that lived in our house so I mainly wrote about birds.
Q: What other authors are you friends with and how do they help you become a better writer?
Bartlett: I have author acquaintances but I wouldn’t consider any of them close friends. Being a better writer doesn’t necessarily have to come from the people you know. It can be from your experiences and your own imagination as well.
Q: If you were given the opportunity to form a book club with your favorite authors of all time, which legends or contemporary writers would you want to become a part of the club?
Bartlett: Since I write picture books, I would love to have a book club with like-minded authors. My personal favorite children’s author is Doreen Cronin, writer of “Duck for President.” Her books are always so funny to me because the animals have human tendencies which are so adorable.
Q: How do you think the concepts such as Kindle and ebooks have changed the present or future of reading?
Bartlett: I personally am not a fan of ebooks. I love to have an old-fashioned book in my hands when I read. But I have noticed that most of my books can be read with a Kindle or other ereader now. I would imagine that sites like eRead Kids make it easier for parents to find books quickly for their children. But I do hope that old-fashioned books never stop being made. I couldn’t live with only digital books.
Q: What marketing strategies do you find most helpful?
Bartlett: Social media and bloggers have been the biggest help to me. Posting across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest really helps when you have a database of fans. And having bloggers read your book and post reviews on their blogs is a great way to help get your book out there to other moms. Of course, having great reviews on Amazon is a plus, too.
Q: Can you tell us about your current projects?
Bartlett: The two projects I am working on include writing scripts for an animal podcast which will be online to listen to, and writing personalized books for children. The books will have different settings but they’ll include the child’s name throughout the story for an authentic feel.
Q: Any advice you would like to give to aspiring writers?
Bartlett: Don’t get discouraged if you keep getting rejected at the publishing companies. I can’t tell you how many rejection letters or emails I received over the years. Self-publishing can also be a way to go because you are in complete control of your story. And most importantly, never give up. Keep putting yourself and your work out there. Always keep your dream of writing alive.
• For even more about this charming author, visit her website: https://katherinebartlettbooks.weebly.com/.
And don’t forget, eRead Kids is a great complement to physical library books. eRead Kids is provided for free to all Georgia families.
Designed for pre-k to fourth-grade kids, there are almost 15,000 fiction and nonfiction ebooks and audiobooks that can be downloaded or read online through the browser on your computer, tablet or smartphone. Log in using your library card number and PIN.
