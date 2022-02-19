This week I corresponded with an author from Johns Creek who writes fantasy crossover stories. A recent book of hers titled “Double-Crossing the Bridge’’ garnered this blurb from Kirkus Reviews: “Sover’s ability to gross out readers is nothing short of gleeful … Comedy-fantasy fans with strong stomachs will enjoy this book.”
Sover expounded on her inspirations and her writing style. Thanks again to her for sharing her time with us.
Question: Tell us about your writing process and the way you brainstorm story ideas.
Sover: When my husband and I got married I had a decent-paying job and a house, and he still lived at home when he wasn’t at my place. We struck a deal. I would support us while he went to college for software engineering, then once our future kids started school I would focus on my writing.
There was only one problem. The word wait is not in my vocabulary! I wrote my first book during lunch breaks and evenings after work while pregnant with my first child (yes, it’s about baby-eating trolls!). My second book was written at home with our infant, and the third was drafted in stolen moments while both of my girls were young. Currently, I still have one child at home, and I usually write for less than an hour a day, amassing anywhere from 300-1,000 words per sitting.
Even if kids weren’t in the equation, I would work much the same. I’m an ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) writer who always has a million balls in the air at once, and I work in bursts of high productivity. As such, I’m a consummate pantser who would quickly grow bored if I knew a story before I wrote it.
There is no brainstorming because my brain is a storm. That means I have notebooks half-filled with details I’d forgotten that I have to look back up as I draft. It’s not the most efficient process, but it’s mine, and it eventually gets me where I need to be.
I write wherever I can, however I can. I do have a dedicated space that I adore, but most of my current WIP (works in progress) were written at the kitchen table on my laptop.
Q: What is your inspiration for writing?
Sover: Writing is one of my many outlets, and as clichéd as it sounds, it’s a compulsion. I have so much inside that if I don’t get it out, I self-destruct. I see connections in everything, and most of my ideas come from connections that others might not see or wish to explore. “Double-Crossing the Bridge”, for example, is a combination of sitcom, heist and fantasy. It’s got Deadpool-style humor, Jim Henson-styled characters, and tons of classic heist flick Easter eggs.
The idea for the book spawned from a ridiculous conversation with my husband on a car trip. We had been watching the show “Leverage’’ and talking about internet trolls, and I started laughing at the thought of actual trolls pulling a heist. It snowballed from there.
Other ideas spawn from various places. I developed most of my short stories from individual scenes that popped into my head like movies.
Q: Do you believe in writer’s block?
Sover: Some days the words flow, and on others, it’s like pulling teeth. For me, it’s not a matter of being blocked, it’s more like getting my brain to cooperate when it’s chewing on something unrelated. I’ve found that setting low word count goals helps because it doesn’t feel like such an energy commitment, and I frequently overshoot the goal once my head is in the game.
Q: How did you celebrate the publishing of your first book?
Sover: I hosted a release party at The Lost Druid Brewery and it was fabulous! They crafted a special, troll-centric menu and even named a small-batch brew after the book. We had a photo booth with a police lineup backdrop, troll masks and unicorn horns, and all my friends came to celebrate. It was perfect.
Q: What other authors are you friends with, how do they help you become a better writer?
Sover: The best part about becoming a published author is the community you form in the process. I was part of a group of authors that debuted in 2019, and I’ve made lasting friendships. Boosting each other, talking through the rough spots, and being able to connect over shared experiences is huge, plus we share resources and industry knowledge.
I’ve also got a critique partner group that talks on a Slack channel each day, and I’ve made friends through both of the publishers I’ve worked with. Also, being on panels at conventions with writer friends is validating and fun. If I was to name all of the writers that I’m friends with, everyone would stop reading this interview because it would look like a graduation ceremony program.
Q: If you were given the opportunity to form a book club with your favorite authors of all time, which legends or contemporary writers would you want to become a part of the club?
Sover: Ooh! In addition to my contemporaries that I’ve met in the aforementioned groups, I would have to add Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Douglas Adams, Mercedes Lackey, Patrick Rothfuss, N.K. Jemisin, Faith Hunter, Jim Butcher … OK, we’re back to the graduation program.
Q: How do you think the concepts such as Kindle and ebooks have changed the present or future of reading?
Sover: They have altered the landscape of publishing, creating difficulties in some areas and advantages in others. I think that the overall effect has been positive because they make books more accessible to people. They also make it possible for historically-marginalized voices to find a platform. There are more self-published and small press authors than ever before, and that’s a very cool thing in my opinion.
Q: What marketing strategies do you find most helpful?
Sover: For me, getting myself out there gains the most returns. I love paneling at conventions, doing guest blogs and writing articles for Writer’s Digest magazine, Dan Koboldt’s “Putting the Fact in Fantasy” book and blog series, and things like that. Marketing looks different for a small press author versus a big house one, and most of the paid services haven’t done much for my bottom line. But when I have time to dedicate to content creation, I always see bumps in sales.
Q: Can you tell us about your current projects?
Sover: “Fairy Godmurder”will be released in March from Falstaff Books. It’s the first in my Fractured Fae series, and it features a fairy godmother with a vendetta, and a killer pair of Doc Martens that turn her away from her fairy godmother responsibilities in order to hunt down the serial killer who slaughtered her first princess. I’m currently working on the second book in that series, and I owe my publisher a third as well. “Double-Crossing the Bridge” will be re-released by my new publisher sometime next year, and I’ve also signed on for an equally ridiculous sequel titled “Trolled.”
Q: Any advice you would like to give to aspiring writers?
Sover: Yes! Scrap any advice that doesn’t work for you. Every author gets asked for advice, and some of it is great, but some is terrible. Some advice only works for a small percentage of writers. Write stories your own way with whatever methods get the words on the page. Any progress is a step closer than you were before. And making some writer friends helps at every stage of your journey.
• For more on this author whose ultimate goal is to create a tiny bright spot in somebody’s world, visit www.sarahjsover.com.
