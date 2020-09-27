Editor's note: Last week's Bookshelf should have referred to Chase Chapman as a girl.
How many books are on your bedside table right now? What about on your bookshelf? Did you know that you also have free access to tens of thousands of eBooks and audiobooks from your home? Well, it is time to start adding some new titles to your “To Read” list. Using the library’s eBook and digital audiobook resources with your library card is one of the topics that we will address in our upcoming virtual workshops.
Getting familiar with an app or technological service can take time (and, in my experience, some trial and error). When it comes to library resources, our staff wants to make that process easier for you with detailed information and targeted tips. Virtual workshops allow us the opportunity to do that and to take time to answer your questions.
All of these upcoming workshops will be conducted via Zoom. Each class day, we will cover the same topic twice: in English at 5 p.m. and in Spanish at 6 p.m. Registration links will be available on our Facebook page (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary) the week before each program, or you may email Brandy Wyatt at wyattb@ngrl.org to receive the link. These classes are eligible for credit toward the Sharing is Caring program.
To learn more about eBook resources available to you, mark your calendar for the following workshops.
On Oct. 5 we will focus on our eBook and audiobook platform for children, eRead Kids. You will find wonderful picture book and chapter book options there for children in pre-k through fourth grade.
On Oct. 26 we will cover how to use RBdigital, a resource that features digital magazines as well as eBooks and audiobooks. Beginning in October, most RBdigital content will be available only through the Libby app. We will give you up-to-date information about that transition, as well.
On Nov. 2, learn how to access and check out new reads on Overdrive. While I enjoy reading print books, I have loved taking advantage of the wide selection and convenience of these digital materials and hope you will, too.
If you have young children, consider registering for our Every Child Ready to Read Parent Workshop on Oct. 19. Caregivers are children’s first teachers, and this workshop will walk you through research-backed practices to support your child in developing and nurturing pre-reading and early learning skills at home.
Another fantastic resource to know your way around is the online PINES library catalog. Our workshop on Oct. 12 will teach you how to set up your notification preferences, make lists, search for library materials and more. While these topics may seem technical, they can add value to your library experience once you’ve mastered them.
As a reminder, our building is currently closed, but you have access to our library’s collection with your library card through our curbside service. Visit https://ngrl.org/curbside/ for more information about that process.
We hope that you will join us for one (or all!) of our upcoming virtual classes, and please share this information with friends and family who might be interested, too.
Lizzy Stuckey is the youth services manager for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
