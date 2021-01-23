Greetings readers!
I am the newest contributor to the Bookshelf column, and I'm delighted to share some goings-on at the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library.
Our biggest bit of news is that we will be accepting returns at our library! Barring any additional staff exposure to COVID-19, our curbside services and returns will resume Tuesday. You can bring back your library books and movies to the Calhoun branch on any Monday, Wednesday or Friday during curbside service (10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5 p.m.).
We are making your safety and our staff's safety of paramount importance, so book returns will be contactless. Simply show up at the library during the aforementioned hours and drop your library materials into one of the provided tubs set up outside next to the curbside pickup table.
After we quarantine your materials, a staff member will check in the books and movies that you dropped off, and they will be removed from your account.
Meanwhile, we are churning out new digital programming on social media (for all ages), and we can always assist you with library card renewals, signing up for a library card or accessing our free eBooks and eAudiobooks. We want your calls and emails, and we're ready to serve you.
Curbside hours and returns vary by branch. Please keep an eye on ngrl.org/curbside for the most up-to-date hours for your local branch.
To reach the Calhoun branch, please call us at (762) 219-9064 or (706) 624-1456, or drop us a line at help.calhoun@ngrl.org. Stay tuned for more soon.
Brian Latour is the branch services coordinator for the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library.
