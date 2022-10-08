Last weekend I was fortunate enough to attend the Next Chapter Con Expo at the Dalton Convention Center. You could find authors, books, panels for aspiring authors and of course panels for readers. If you missed it, don’t worry, it is an annual event.
“Choice of the Mighty” by Kenyon T. Henry happened to be one of the books at the convention. This book is definitely for those who love to read supernatural, fantasy and young adult books. If you like the series “Immortal Instruments” by Cassandra Clare or books by Frank Peretti then this book just might be for you.
This is an epic tale of good versus evil set in modern-day St. Louis. The main character, Stephen, is not sure he wants to be a part of the battle but he really has no choice and must pick a side.
If that wasn’t enough, he finds he has a new gift, or might it be a curse?
Stephen searches for answers to this new ability. There are twists and turns. Answers are uncovered only to lead to more questions.
Stephen’s journey is only beginning though. “Choice of the Mighty” is the first in the series “Chronicles of Stephen.” This book is a fun, enjoyable read. I recommend it to those who love fantasy and epic battles.
For those interested in reading “Choice of the Mighty” you have a few options. You can drop by the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library and check it out. The book can also be found on Amazon.com, Kindle, Barnesandnoble, Nook, KOBO and iTunes.
If you are interested in finding out more about what we offer, check out www.ngrl.org or our social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for more program details.
You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are required.
Curbside service remains available during those hours.
We can’t wait to see you!
