Fans of paranormal romance will love “Dark Whisper” by bestselling author Christine Feehan. It is the 36th book in Feehan’s “Dark” series, a series about the almost immortal Carpathians who must find their lifemates.
Carpathians are an ancient race of powerful beings that mate for life. Those without a lifemate live a cold, colorless existence fighting off a madness that threatens to invade their very being and send them into vampirism. Add in that fewer and fewer females are being born and the high death rate of their infants and they face a life of extinction.
The first book in the Dark series, “Dark Prince,” started with the realization that the Carpathians could find mates with humans that have psychic abilities. The stories have moved on to include beings such as Lycans and other shapeshifters.
Feehan excels at world-building. While it is best to read the series in order, almost every book can stand on its own. Each story takes you through the adventure of a Carpathian finding the love of his life.
I have been reading this series since 1999 when the first book was published. When I saw “Dark Whisper” on the cart I had to check it out so I could read the next adventurous love story in the series.
The newest book in the series is focused on the love story of Vasilisa, a Lycan of royal blood, and Afanasiv, an ancient Carpathian. They are both warriors in their own right.
This book includes a prophecy, secrets and fear. Becoming lifemates will change them to the very bone, change them into something more.
If you want to know more about the story you will have to check out the book. It can be found at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Feehan has not just written multiple books but also multiple series. If you are interested in finding out more about what she has written check out her website https://www.christinefeehan.com.
