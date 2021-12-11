Did you ever read the poem “The Highwayman” by Alfred Noyes in high school? I certainly had to. I found a love for the tragic romantic ballad, which surprised me, as I am not one to read sad things. However, that poem always held a place as one of my favorites.
A few months ago I attended the Next Chapter Con, a convention for books and authors held at our very own Dalton Convention Center. While I was there, I pored over books and met lots of authors, many of them local. One such author, Jan W. Brown, had written a book called “Comes the Highwayman.” Of course, I was drawn to it as it made me think of the poem. I started talking with Brown and found out the book is his take on a fictional story behind the poem.
The poem is a narrative poem, so it tells a story. It tells you about the adventures of a thief; his love, Bess; and the jealous treachery of Tim.
While the poem tells so much in two pages, it does leave a lot to the imagination, and that is where Brown comes in. In “Comes the Highwayman” Brown explores so much more. He goes into just who the highwayman was. He also explores what led the man down the path of thievery. He really fleshes out the story and gives you a more in-depth look at the characters, the setting and what could have been happening behind the scenes.
If you liked the poem by Noyes and would like to delve deeper into a fictional story behind the poem, then this book is for you. Or if you are a fan of tales of murder, treachery, romance and revenge, then you will find this book to be right up your alley.
If you are interested in reading “Comes a Highwayman” you can check it out at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library in our local author section. Plus, it along with other works by Brown can be found on Amazon in multiple formats such as hardback, paperback and Kindle.
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
