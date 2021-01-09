Everyone who has played a game of "Dungeons & Dragons" has a story to tell, whether it's friends sitting around a dinner table, reminiscing about the past adventures their characters lived through or one of R.A. Salvatore's enthralling novels set in the Forgotten Realms. In fact, several authors and storytellers have brought the tales and characters from their "D&D" campaigns to life on the written page. The latest collection I've read is actually a compilation of three stories in graphic novel format called "Days of Endless Adventure."
The book collects three stories that follow a group of adventurers brought together by circumstance who continue their adventures by choice. The first story, "Legends of Baldur's Gate," pits the heroes against an evil dragon cult bent on the destruction of the city. "Shadows of the Vampire" finds our heroes in the dread domain of one of "D&D's" most feared villains as they attempt to defeat his evil. Finally, the collection wraps up with "Frost Giant's Fury" as the party is stranded in the unforgiving tundras of Icewind Dale. They must find a way to survive the elements and the Frost Giant raiding parties threatening the north.
The collection features diverse art styles from three artists (Max Dunbar, Nelson Daniel and Netho Diaz), and each of the stories is written by an author who may be a familiar name to anyone who reads other comics. Jim Zub has been a comic writer for 20 years and has worked on series from DC, Marvel and other publishers, as well as numerous D&D stories.
The art in the book is striking, the story moves quickly, like an adventure, and the characters develop their own personalities, though Minsc and Boo tend to take the spotlight most of the time. The stark difference in illustration styles tends to be offsetting at first, but as I went along, I overlooked the changes in style. Even if it is jarring, it helps you know with certainty when one story ends and the next begins. Overall, I think it is a great collection of graphic novels for anyone interested in illustrated fantasy adventure.
If you like the sound of this book and want to read it, you can check it out through Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library's curbside service. To get items by curbside service, visit ngrl.org/curbside and follow the instructions. Once you have registered, a library staff member will contact you to arrange pickup. Curbside service hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and from 3 to 5 p.m. You can find out more about our services, resources and virtual programs on our website (ngrl.org), on social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) or by giving us a call at (706) 876-1360.
Enjoy the read!
Logan Petty is the young adult coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.