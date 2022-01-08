The Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) role-playing game has two key selling points to most newcomers: exploring dungeons and fighting dragons.
Veterans of the game will enthusiastically regale you with their tales of the first dragon they faced and you will feel the fear in their hearts as the scaly-winged nightmare first rears its flame-wreathed head. You will share the excitement as the heroes finally triumph over the deadly wyrm, avenging their fallen allies and saving the entire region from the flying tyrant.
Most generations of D&D celebrate its namesake monsters with a book dedicated to them. In the fifth edition, we recently received "Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons."
This beautifully illustrated book offers an array of tools and options for Dungeon Masters and players alike.
For players, you’ll find new dragonborn racial options, including the ability to make gem dragonborn. New class options are presented as well, such as the Drakewarden, which is a subclass option for the Ranger. In this build, you get a drake animal companion, access to thaumaturgy, and at later levels, new spell-like abilities such as Drake’s Breath, which acts similarly to a dragonborn’s breath weapon, letting you breath a cone of whatever draconic element you chose when you first took the ability.
Dungeon Masters gain access to a really cool character-building toolset that helps you create your own custom dragons. This section covers every type of dragon available in the book and helps you choose elements such as motivations, likes, dislikes, the dragon’s alignment and how it will fit into the campaign story you are running. The system goes deeper than that, so I definitely recommend taking a look over it.
The biggest part of the book is a section called the Draconomicon, which hosts information about 20 species of dragons known to the D&D multiverse. This covers Chromatics, Metallics, Gem Dragons and some pseudo dragons like the Turtle Dragon. Along with stat blocks, we also get more insight into each type of dragon, their personalities, and their interactions with the world at large. Let’s face it, most people who pick up this book come for the Draconomicon but stay for the Draconomicon. The rest of the book is great, too, but who doesn’t love to see all the dragons and what devastating things they can do in-game?
Overall, I would say that this is my favorite fifth edition book that has come out and definitely one that I’ve been looking forward to. Its general reception from the fanbase has been the most positive I’ve seen in the last two years.
If you are a fan of D&D or just dragons in general, this is a good one to pick up and check out. Even if you skip over the game-based content, there’s lots of lore about dragons and the mysterious Fizban to discover throughout its pages. You can check it out at the library today. Happy reading!
Logan Petty is the young adult coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
