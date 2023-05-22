One of my favorite authors, Jayne Ann Krentz, has a new book out called “Sleep No More.” It is the first novel in the Lost Night Files trilogy. Krentz is a New York Times bestselling author who has published more than 190 books. I put in a request for the book without even reading the synopsis.
Once I received “Sleep No More” I discovered something awesome. Krentz’s books always have romance and suspense, and quite a few of them have paranormal elements. But what I found really interesting is that this story includes all of those plus podcasting.
Whitfield County is fast becoming a podcasting community. In April I was fortunate enough to be a judge for the 2023 Speak Up Whitfield Podcast Awards. The kids created some amazing podcasts. Finding podcasting in this book was like finding a little gem.
Three strangers, Pallas Llewellyn, Talia March and Amelia Rivers, spend the night at Lucent Springs Hotel. They are bound by an earthquake, fire and complete memory loss of their time there.
The women are now close friends who co-host a podcast called The Lost Night Files. They investigate cold cases and try to connect with others who may have had experiences like theirs. Pallas travels to a small college town called Carnelian after receiving a tip from mysterious Ambrose Drake.
Pallas and Ambrose conduct an investigation that makes some people unhappy. So unhappy that they might be willing to kill to keep a secret.
If you want to find out what happens you will have to check out the book. It can be found at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. If you are interested in finding out more about what Krentz has written, check out her website, www.jayneannkrentz.com.
If you are interested in finding out more about what we offer, check out ngrl.org or our social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for more program details. You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
