“It all starts with a presenting problem,” therapist Lori Gottlieb tells us. “By definition, the presenting problem is the issue that sends a person into therapy.”
In her 2019 New York Times-bestselling memoir, Gottlieb introduces us to a collage of patients, each facing a presenting problem. A newlywed diagnosed with terminal cancer. A workaholic, self-absorbed Hollywood producer. A mother whose boyfriend suddenly breaks things off because he does not want a future with children. Oh, did I mention that the last one is Gottlieb herself?
Even a therapist needs a good therapist sometimes, and in seeking help Gottlieb learns that her profession does not make her immune to the same insecurities, shortcomings and doubts that we all experience. Where should she sit? Does her therapist actually look forward to their sessions, or does he dread them? Does he think that she should know better than to Google-stalk her ex for hours just because she counsels people on relationships for a living? The raw, relatable moments that Gottlieb shares add a layer of charm and humanity to her book and remind us that, while therapy is a journey of self-understanding, a real person is in the room listening.
Before becoming a psychotherapist, Gottlieb wrote for several hit television series and attended medical school at Stanford. While her career path may not have been traditional, both of these experiences serve her well: her book pairs the curated details and masterful pacing of a veteran storyteller with the keen insights and deep empathy of a healer.
Gottlieb explains that she altered some details to protect the identity of her patients, who consented to have the most intimate aspects of their lives in print. Those changes do not diminish the emotional truth of each patient’s journey, whose familiarity to the reader was never in the details anyway. As Gottlieb says, “(I)f you see yourself in these pages, it’s both coincidental and intentional.”
I read the book in one weekend, shed a few tears, and recommended it to my mom (the highest form of praise). It did not surprise me to learn that “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” is in development with ABC to become a TV show. Like a breakthrough therapy session, this book will leave you feeling challenged, fuller and a little closer to your own humanity.
Lizzy Stuckey is the youth services manager for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
