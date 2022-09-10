I don’t know about you but I am a big horror fan. Books, movies, TV shows, you name it and I love it. September is just beginning but I am already getting ready for October and all things scary.
I racked my brain trying to figure out what book to review this month, and while it may be too soon for some, I just had to pull out one of my all-time horror favorites, “Phantoms” by Dean Koontz.
Koontz is an international bestselling author of terror and suspense. He has published more than 120 novels and numerous novellas and collections of short stories. Now that I think about it he has been publishing books longer than I have been alive.
I have a number of books by Koontz but “Phantoms” has a special place in my collection. It is the first book that I read by this master of suspense.
Let me set the scene. Picture a tiny mountain town in California called Snowfield. A small group of people arrive to find it silent and apparently abandoned. Then they find a body, strangely swollen and still warm. The bodies just start to pile up; before you know it, there are 150 dead and 350 missing. Is it a maniac, a terrorist or some toxic contamination? The truth is worse than anything any of them imagined.
If you would like to read the story and see just what happened you can find this book in our PINES system. Just put it on hold and we will notify you when it comes in. The PINES system is statewide, and every Northwest Georgia Regional Library System cardholder has access to it. We can receive books, audiobooks, movies, games and music from all over the state for you.
As I mentioned earlier, Koontz has a lot of other books. If you are a horror and suspense fan you can also drop by the library and pick out another book by this thrilling author.
If you are interested in finding out about what the library has to offer, check out www.ngrl.org or our social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for more program details. You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are required. Curbside service remains available during those hours.
We can’t wait to see you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.