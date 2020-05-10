In these uncertain times, it is comforting to reflect back on the familiar. For me, in regards to books, the series that comforts me the most is “Redwall” by Brian Jacques. These books inspired me to become a writer myself, and the adventures within their pages strengthened my imagination in my formative years. The first book in the series has a few minor differences from what would become the canonical world of Mossflower, but it is an exciting tale nonetheless.
“Redwall” follows a young novice of Redwall Abbey named Matthias. He is a clumsy young mouse who exhibits a tendency to daydream. One day, while escorting a group of woodland animals home after one of the abbey’s festivals, Matthias witnesses a group of rats led by a fearsome warlord known as Cluny the Scourge careen by on a horse cart. He discovers that the rats plan to attack the abbey (as is the most often recurring theme to many of the books). In an effort to thwart the invasion, Matthias turns to an old abbey legend about the fabled sword of the abbey’s founder, Martin the Warrior. Will Matthias be able to follow the clues and find the sword in time? I recommend reading it to find out.
“Redwall” is a fun fantasy adventure that replaces the staple races of humans, elves and dwarves with mice, foxes and a variety of other woodland animals. While some aspects of the world change in later books, the first in the series establishes many recurring themes and locales.
The most important element that the books all share is a hero who rises from a humble origin and becomes a champion of his or her people. It taught me that the situation you were born into does not have to define who you can become.
The messages within the first book, as well as the sequels and prequels that came later, are worth a visit if you’ve never read them, and definitely worth a revisit if you have. Thank you for letting me share a bit of comfort with an old familiar friend today, and I hope you give it a read.
While our library building is closed, our eBook collection is available to you.
Logan Petty is the youth adult coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
